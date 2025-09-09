Sunraycer Renewables, ENGIE Execute Revenue Swaps for Texas BESS Projects

Sunraycer Renewables LLC, a developer, owner, and operator of clean energy power sites, on September 9 the execution of two revenue swap agreements with ENGIE Energy Marketing North America (EEMNA), part of ENGIE North America, to support its Midpoint and Gaia battery energy storage projects in Texas.

The agreements will facilitate construction and operations of Sunraycer’s battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, delivering about 125 MWac and 250 MWh of capacity and ancillary services to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. Midpoint, near Blum, Texas, will provide 50 MWac/100 MWh, while Gaia, near Kerens, Texas, will contribute 75 MWac/150 MWh. Both projects are scheduled for commercial operation later this year.

“Sunraycer is excited to collaborate with ENGIE, one of the largest BESS operators in ERCOT,” said Sunraycer CEO David Lillefloren. “This alliance continues to support ERCOT’s energy diversification efforts and drives the transition to clean energy.”

“ENGIE continues to make strategic investments in our people, assets, technologies, and analytical models to accelerate innovation in sustainable and flexible energy storage,” said Ken Robinson, president of ENGIE Energy Marketing, North America. “Our deep expertise in energy markets allows us to deliver tailored, customer-centric solutions—like this agreement with Sunraycer.”

Sunraycer’s Accelerant Program provides a differentiated approach for smaller developers, offering flexible capital solutions and institutional access to operations and maintenance, energy management, and generation management services. This structure enhances certainty of execution and provides an attractive alternative to traditional utilities. The program’s success has helped establish Sunraycer as a trusted partner in the industrial power sector, with a growing portfolio that includes significant partnerships with large data center operators.

