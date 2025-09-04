EnergyHub Acquiring Major Player in EV Telematics-Based Solutions

EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility solutions, on September 4 announced the acquisition of Bridge to Renewables (BTR), a strategic investment that will accelerate utility electric vehicle (EV) program growth. Through the acquisition, EnergyHub expands its direct partnerships with top EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gains access to foundational integrations with those OEMs, and enables highly engaging EV driver experiences across managed charging programs.

EnergyHub provides virtual power plant (VPP) technology to more than 80 North American utilities, managing more than 120 programs that integrate EVs, connected thermostats, batteries, and other flexible devices. By optimizing these resources in a single platform, EnergyHub helps clients meet rapid load growth while ensuring reliable, affordable service for all.

BTR is a major provider of EV telematics-based solutions used by EV OEMs. The company works with 12 EV manufacturers to enable more than 500,000 connected vehicles to participate in low-carbon fuel standard programs. BTR also facilitates participation in managed charging programs via a suite of embeddable mobile app experiences.

As electricity demand continues to rise, load flexibility is critical for ensuring grid reliability and affordability. By acquiring BTR, EnergyHub dramatically scales its ability to integrate EVs–alongside other distributed energy resources (DERs) like thermostats, batteries, and more–into cross-DER VPPs that simultaneously deliver value to customers, EV OEMs, and the grid.

Benefits of the acquisition include:

Accelerated growth for utilities’ managed charging programs. BTR’s existing integrations with EV OEMs will make it simpler and faster for those OEMs to participate in EnergyHub’s utility clients’ managed charging programs. At the same time, BTR’s embeddable app experience makes it easier for drivers to enroll in managed charging programs and track the benefits of participation.

Streamlined access to new opportunities for EV OEMs. OEMs integrated with BTR's platform to participate in low carbon fuels programs will be able to leverage that same integration to access managed charging programs that EnergyHub runs for utility clients.

Simple, engaging experiences for every EV driver. BTR's platform enables EV OEMs to offer drivers across North America the ability to optimize charging for cost and emissions and to view performance via the OEM's mobile app, building drivers' familiarity with EV managed charging via a trusted channel and boosting utility program enrollment rates once an OEM's vehicles are eligible to participate.

“BTR has proven its value as the connective layer between drivers, EV OEMs, and multiple DERMS providers and regulators” said Seth Frader-Thompson, president, EnergyHub. “By acquiring BTR, we are accelerating our delivery of transformative grid value and an exceptional customer experience–built on an industry-leading foundation of EV data, seamless integrations, and VPP expertise.”

“EnergyHub is the ideal partner to bring the benefits of our combined platforms to our OEM partners and millions of EV drivers,” said Jack Barrow, co-founder and CEO of BTR. “With EnergyHub’s reach across more than 80 utilities and proven capabilities across device classes, this combination will catalyze the next phase of growth and innovation in the EV managed charging ecosystem.”

—POWER edited this content, which was was provided by the communications team for EnergyHub.