Best Places to Work in the Power Industry 2025

This year marks the second installment of POWER’s partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG) to recognize outstanding workplaces in the power sector. Building on the success of our inaugural program in 2024, the Best Places to Work in the Power Industry initiative continues to spotlight companies that prioritize employee satisfaction, foster inclusive cultures, and create environments where people thrive.

The 2025 program followed a comprehensive evaluation process, including detailed employee and employer surveys. These covered everything from leadership and communication to benefits, work-life balance, and professional development. The results offer more than just recognition—they provide valuable feedback that companies can use to improve retention, attract top talent, and strengthen their brand.

Meet the 2025 Winners

This year’s honorees include BrilliT, Fullmark Energy, and POWERX—three companies that exemplify what it means to be a great place to work in the power industry.

BrilliT. BrilliT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), began as an internal information technology (IT) department and has grown into a powerhouse of innovation and support. With a team of more than 30 experts in data analytics, cybersecurity, and infrastructure management, BrilliT plays a critical role in supporting REC’s technology assets across 22 counties in Virginia.

What sets BrilliT apart is its blend of deep industry expertise and a strong commitment to employee development. Staff members praise the company’s excellent pay, promotional opportunities, and generous vacation and sick leave policies. Tuition reimbursement is another standout benefit, helping employees pursue continued education while advancing their careers.

BrilliT’s winning profile highlights its understanding of the high-stakes nature of IT services in the energy sector. “Cyberattacks on energy providers are more than a nuisance, they threaten national security,” the company said. “We never stop looking into the future to keep our clients prepared.” That forward-looking mindset, combined with a team of smart, dedicated professionals, makes BrilliT a standout in both service and workplace culture.

Fullmark Energy. Fullmark Energy, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading independent power producer specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS). Founded in 2018 and backed by InfraRed Capital Partners, Fullmark Energy is on a mission to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables by unlocking the full potential of energy storage.

Fullmark Energy’s workplace culture is built around innovation, inclusion, and purpose. Employees are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work, and the company’s flat organizational structure promotes transparency and open communication. Staff members have direct access to leadership, and cross-functional projects foster collaboration and career growth.

Fullmark Energy’s winning profile emphasizes its grit and operational excellence. With 300 MWh of operating and in-construction assets—including the landmark Redwood Projects portfolio in Southern California—the company has proven its ability to deliver. “We’ve distinguished ourselves by seeing projects through,” Fullmark Energy said. “Our team has tackled the toughest challenges in developing, owning, and operating standalone battery systems that strengthen the grid, accelerate renewable integration, and deliver lasting value to the communities we serve.”

POWERX. POWERX, based in Phoenix, Arizona, delivers critical power services across the U.S. Their offerings include InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA)-accredited field services, engineering and consulting, protection and control systems, compliance support, and specialized training. POWERX serves a wide range of industries, ensuring safety, reliability, and performance in essential power systems.

The company’s people-first approach is evident in everything from its flexible work policies to its emphasis on career development. Employees appreciate the opportunity for growth, succession planning, and the ability to shape their roles over time.

POWERX’s winning profile underscores its commitment to technical excellence and employee empowerment. “Driven by a commitment to employee growth, collaboration, and customer success, POWERX continues to power the future of energy—one project, one person, and one community at a time,” it said. With a reputation for safety, reliability, and innovation, POWERX is setting a high bar for what a modern power services company can be.

A Process That Pays Off

As the power industry evolves to meet new challenges—from decarbonization to digitalization—the importance of workplace culture cannot be overstated. Companies that invest in their people are better positioned to innovate, adapt, and lead. The Best Places to Work program highlights those organizations that understand this and are taking meaningful steps to create environments where employees can thrive.

Being named a Best Place to Work isn’t just a badge of honor—it’s a strategic advantage. Companies with strong workplace cultures are more likely to retain high performers, attract diverse talent, and build lasting relationships with clients and partners. In today’s competitive energy landscape, culture is a differentiator.

Whether it’s through flexible schedules, professional development, community engagement, or simply making work more enjoyable, the winners of this year’s program demonstrate that great workplaces don’t happen by accident—they’re built with intention. Congratulations to BrilliT, Fullmark Energy, and POWERX for setting the standard in workplace excellence.

—Aaron Larson is POWER’s executive editor.