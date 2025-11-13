Amogy, Samsung Heavy Industries Partner on Ammonia-to-Power Systems

Ammonia-to-power solutions provider Amogy will join with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries in a multi-year strategic contract manufacturing partnership. The companies on November 12 said SHI plans to establish a dedicated facility in South Korea to produce and test Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems.

A pilot project as part of the agreement is scheduled in Pohang in 2026. The project will demonstrate the technology maturity and economic feasibility of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems for distributed clean power generation.

This partnership expands on Amogy and SHI’s ongoing collaboration to develop and deploy next-generation ammonia-based power systems for ships, which began with SHI’s strategic investment in New York-based Amogy in December 2024. The multi-year agreement announced Wednesday expands that relationship, as the companies also will work to optimize Amogy’s ammonia-to-power modules for both land-based and maritime power generation applications.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power technology leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen on-site. The hydrogen is then fed into a fuel cell or an engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. The system’s modular design makes it adaptable, scalable, and ideal for distributed power generation and maritime applications that demand both reliability and efficiency.

“Samsung Heavy Industries has the world’s most advanced manufacturing and production capabilities, and [our] partnership with them to manufacture our systems is a significant step forward for Amogy,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “With SHI’s expertise, we can ensure the quality, reliability, and scalability of our systems as we accelerate commercialization—advancing decarbonization across both land and sea.”

Lee Ho-gi, managing director of SHI’s Eco-friendly Research Center, said: “We want to contribute to creating an eco-friendly fuel ecosystem by cooperating with Amogy in technology scale-up and manufacturing/production. We will continue to seek long-term cooperation with Amogy.”

To help advance Amogy’s technology, SHI plans to develop testing methods and standards, establish protocols, and build manufacturing equipment and process management systems, along with raw material supply chains. SHI also plans to expand its ammonia demonstration facility at the Geoje Shipyard by the end of this year. That site will be used for the production and testing of Amogy’s systems.

The companies said the collaboration underscores South Korea’s growing leadership in clean energy innovation and its commitment to advancing the hydrogen and ammonia economies. They added that Amogy and SHI are laying the groundwork for scalable, zero-carbon energy solutions that can power the next generation of industrial and maritime operations across Asia.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by the Amogy communications team.