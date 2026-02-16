Wartsila Building Energy Storage in Support of Belgian Grid

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected by Gramme Storage 1 to deliver a 50-MW/100-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in central-eastern Belgium. The companies on February 16 said that the project supports Belgium’s transition toward the use of more renewable energy resources.

The groups on Monday said construction is ongoing, with completion expected by mid-2027.

“This project with Wärtsilä underscores our commitment to dependable, flexible energy in Belgium”, said Guillaume Poncelet, Managing Director at Kallima Energies, the Liège, Belgium-based developer of the project. “This collaboration highlights the growing role of battery energy storage in supporting Belgium’s electricity system. By delivering essential ancillary services, the system will play a vital role in balancing the grid.”

Government data shows renewable energy provides about 30% of Belgium’s power generation capacity, with wind accounting for about 18% and solar about 12%. The country in recent years has invested in offshore wind and solar power; the country is phasing out nuclear power, and has been moving away from fossil fuels, which accounted for more than 70% of Belgium’s power generation just five years ago.

Energy Strategy

Gramme 1 represents Wärtsilä’s first energy storage project participating in Belgium’s Capacity Remuneration Mechanism (CRM). This framework is designed to ensure Belgium’s energy supply security by enabling assets to deliver essential grid services such as frequency and voltage support that contribute to electricity system resilience and dependability.

“This project in partnership with Gramme Storage 1 reflects our shared focus on supporting Belgium’s energy security and grid stability during the transition to a more renewable power system,” said David Hebert, vice president of Global Sales Management, Wärtsilä Energy Storage. “Wärtsilä’s advanced technology will enable the site to provide critical ancillary services that support a resilient, future-ready grid.”

Gramme 1 will utilize Wärtsilä’s GridSolve Quantum 2 energy storage system together with its control and optimization software, GEMS, to deliver a standalone, fully integrated solution that enhances grid flexibility, reliability, and sustainability, according to the companies. Wärtsilä will also deliver the project under an engineered equipment delivery, or EEQ, contract, with guaranteed asset performance under a separate long-term service agreement. Wärtsilä’s energy storage portfolio in Europe, when including this project, now exceeds 2.7 GWh.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.