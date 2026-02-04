Versogen, InSolare Energy Will Advance Electrolyzer Tech in India

InSolare Energy Limited (IEL), a leading clean energy solutions provider in India, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Versogen, a U.S.-based pioneer in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology, to jointly develop and commercialize advanced AEM stack and electrolyser solutions for the Indian green hydrogen market.

InSolare Energy officials on February 4 said the company will license Versogen’s stack intellectual property and know-how and source key materials and design expertise for stack development in India, and Versogen will provide its advanced technology, technical expertise, and specialized materials to drive the project forward, together accelerating the development of high-performance AEM stacks and electrolyzers, strengthening India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.

The agreement focuses on accelerating the AEM Stack Development, aimed at creating high-performance electrolyzers tailored for the Indian market. This collaboration leverages Versogen’s AEM stack technology, combined with InSolare’s execution strength and market presence, to enable cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen production.

Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, founder and director of InSolare Energy, said, “This collaboration with Versogen is a significant step in advancing India’s clean energy future. By integrating Versogen’s world-class AEM technology with our manufacturing and project expertise, we are accelerating the adoption of cost-effective green hydrogen solutions that directly support India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission targets.”

InSolare Energy plans to establish a 250 MW- to 300-MW manufacturing facility, scalable up to 1 GW for AEM electrolyzers in India, leveraging advanced technologies to meet domestic demand as well as cater to select international markets.

The proposed agreement is aligned with InSolare’s strategic vision to strengthen its presence across the green hydrogen value chain and supports Versogen’s objective of expanding its cutting-edge AEM technology beyond the U.S. market.

“India represents one of the most dynamic markets for green hydrogen,” said Dr. Yushan Yan, Versogen CEO. “Through this partnership with InSolare, we are bringing our patented PiperION AEM technology to enable scalable, efficient, and affordable hydrogen production that will play a vital role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors and meeting global climate goals.”

The collaboration is closely aligned with the objectives of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to establish the country as a global hub for green hydrogen production, utilization, and export. By strengthening domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity and deploying advanced AEM technology, this partnership will directly contribute to:

Reducing the cost of green hydrogen production.

Develop indigenous cutting-edge stack and electrolyzer technology.

Supporting the government’s target of 5 MMT of annual green hydrogen production by 2030.

Enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical clean energy technologies under the “Make in India” initiative.

The collaboration supports the ambition of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission to decarbonize industry, foster innovation, and build a robust domestic electrolyzer manufacturing ecosystem.

—POWER senior editor Darrell Proctor edited this content, which was supplied by Versogen.