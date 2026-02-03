Groups Announce Deal for 5 GWh of Energy Storage Products

Energy solutions and products companies LG Energy Solution Vertech and Qcells said they have joined in a multi-year commitment to install energy storage for Qcells’ development projects across the U.S. The agreement announced February 3 includes 5 GWh of lithium-ion energy storage projects for utility-scale installations, as well as lifecycle services from LG Energy Solution Vertech.

The companies on Tuesday said the agreement supports Qcells’ engineering, procurement, and construction projects scheduled from 2028 to 2030. Qcells in May 2024 entered into battery purchase agreements with LG Energy Solution Vertech; those deals totaled 4.8 GWh of battery energy storage system projects developed across the U.S.

The partnership secures energy storage systems for Qcells that meet domestic content requirements. LG Energy Solution’s battery energy storage products are made in Michigan, while Qcells’ solar panels are made in Georgia. The companies noted the direct financial benefit of using domestic content, including their support of U.S. manufacturing jobs and the nation’s supply chains for clean energy equipment.

“Qcells is proud to partner with LG Energy Solution on a project that shows what’s possible when energy development supports U.S. manufacturing,” said Chris Hodrick, CEO of Qcells EPC. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building clean energy the right way: creating American jobs, strengthening supply chains, and delivering reliable, affordable power for communities across the country.”

Qcells operates the largest solar panel manufacturing facility of its kind in the U.S., in Dalton, Georgia. The company is building a second factory in Cartersville, Georgia, where it will manufacture ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels, making it the largest investment in U.S. solar history to create an integrated, sustainable domestic supply chain. Qcells’ annual solar panel production capacity in the U.S. will reach 8.4 GW once that facility is fully operational; the company said that’s about 46,000 panels each day.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Qcells as we begin a new phase together,” said Jaehong Park, CEO and president at LG Energy Solution Vertech. “Being a long-term partner to our customers is extremely important to us. We are committed to supporting projects throughout their lifecycles to enable the long-term success of our customers’ energy storage programs, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact our joint project portfolio has on the energy grid.”

The energy storage systems included in this commitment are built using the latest LG Energy Solution containerized lithium-ion battery solutions with LFP cells manufactured at U.S. facilities. LG Energy Solution is manufacturing up to 16.5 GWh of battery energy storage cells in Holland, Michigan, with production set to ramp up to about 50 GWh at sites across North America by the end of 2026.

—POWER senior editor Darrell Proctor edited this content, which was contributed by LG Energy Solution Vertech and Qcells.

