Cuba Sets Solar Power Record, Surpassing 900 MW of Photovoltaic Generation

The director of the National Load Dispatch Center of the Cuban Electric Union, Engineer Félix Estrada Rodríguez, reported that Cuba generated more than 800 MW of photovoltaic (PV) power during a midday period on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. This achievement follows the installation of more than 1,000 MW of solar energy capacity throughout 2025, in line with the government’s efforts to diversify the country’s energy mix.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently emphasized the importance of advancing toward renewable energy sources. In his remarks, he highlighted that the use of clean energy not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also strengthens Cuba’s energy sovereignty.

Díaz-Canel stressed that these types of projects aim to improve energy supply and reduce costs in the long term. Authorities continue working to increase the country’s renewable energy capacity, with the goal of meeting the targets set in the national energy policy, amidst increasing U.S. sanctions against the country.

Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines announced via X (see below) that, at midday of Tuesday, Feb. 10, the country generated more than 800 MW of PV energy for the first time, but the next day, this figure was surpassed, reaching more than 900 MW. This increase in solar energy production occurs in the context of a tightened blockade, emphasizing Cuba’s commitment to continue advancing toward energy sovereignty.

En #Cuba se generaron por primera vez más de 800 MW con energía fotovoltaica, en un segmento del medio día de ayer, martes 10 de febrero, en el mismo horario hoy, se generaron más de 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ MW.

En medio del recrudecido bloqueo, seguimos impulsando nuestra soberanía energética. pic.twitter.com/bVhDEr5dbe — Ministerio de Energía y Minas de Cuba 🇨🇺 (@EnergiaMinasCub) February 11, 2026



The Ministry emphasizes that these efforts are crucial to guaranteeing a more autonomous and sustainable energy supply, despite external difficulties. Cuban authorities and specialists continue working on expanding renewable energy sources, reaffirming their goal of diversifying the country’s energy mix.

—Amaury Pérez Sánchez (amauryps@nauta.cu) is a chemical engineer based in Cuba with the University of Camagüey.