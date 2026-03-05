Hyperscalers Sign White House Pledge to Fund Data Center Power, Grid Upgrades

Seven of the nation’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) companies and hyperscalers signed a White House-brokered agreement March 4 committing to build, procure, or fund new generation capacity sufficient to cover the electricity demands of their data centers—and to pay for all grid infrastructure upgrades required to connect them, without passing those costs to residential or commercial ratepayers.

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI each signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a non-regulatory, voluntary commitment convened by President Donald Trump. The administration described the effort as a direct policy response to the strain that accelerating AI infrastructure build-out is placing on the U.S. grid, and as a mechanism to ensure that ordinary electricity customers do not absorb the capital costs of hyperscaler expansion.

What Is Covered Under the Ratepayer Protection Pledge

Under the terms described in the White House fact sheet, signatory companies will work to negotiate separate rate structures directly with utilities and state governments. Those agreements are intended to ensure hyperscalers—not existing utility customers—bear the costs associated with the generation capacity and grid upgrades required to serve their facilities, the fact sheet says.

Critically, companies signing the pledge have agreed to pay for contracted power supply and associated delivery infrastructure whether or not they ultimately consume the electricity. “Under the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, these companies will negotiate separate rate structures with utilities and State governments, and commit to pay these rates for the power and related infrastructure brought online to service their data centers, whether they use the electricity or not,” the fact sheet says.

The pledge may also obligate hyperscalers to ensure that sufficient new electricity supply accompanies the growth of their facilities. The White House said companies signing the pledge are “agreeing to build, bring, or buy new generation resources and cover the cost of all power delivery infrastructure upgrades required for their data centers, ensuring such expenses are not passed to American households.”

And beyond generation procurement, the companies will also cover the costs of the power delivery infrastructure required to connect their facilities to the grid. That includes transmission and distribution upgrades associated with large-load interconnections—investments that utilities in many jurisdictions would otherwise recover through regulated rates paid by existing customers.

The pledge further calls for coordination with regional grid operators to ensure backup generation resources can be made available during system emergencies. “Companies signing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge will also coordinate with grid operators to make backup generation resources available, contributing to a more reliable grid and preventing blackouts and power shortages in times of emergency,” the fact sheet says.

The pledge, however, does not include binding enforcement mechanisms, and the White House disclosure does not indicate the commitments will be subject to independent auditing, penalties for noncompliance, or a defined methodology for determining what constitutes adequate cost coverage. POWER has asked industry whether the commitments could ultimately include defined dollar amounts or megawatt obligations.

A Policy Response to a Structural Problem

For now, the pledge arrives as pressure mounts on grid operators, regulators, and incumbent utilities to manage load growth that is accelerating faster than most planning cycles anticipated. According to EPRI’s freshly updated February 2026 Powering Intelligence report, U.S. data centers consumed an estimated 177 to 192 TWh of electricity in 2024—which is roughly 4 to 5% of total national demand—and a share EPRI projects will rise to 9 to 17% by 2030, with annual consumption potentially reaching 793 TWh in the high scenario. That projection range is approximately 60% higher than EPRI’s own 2024 estimates, driven by the record pace of data center development over the past 18 months.

EPRI suggests load growth is geographically concentrated, which is where grid stress becomes acute. Virginia, already the only state where data centers account for more than 20% of in-state electricity consumption, could see that share reach 39 to 57% by 2030. Seven additional states, including Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, are projected to exceed the 20% threshold under the medium-growth case as developers diversify away from saturated primary markets in search of available land and power access.

Under current federal and state policy, the supply response is expected to run heavily on natural gas. EPRI’s modeling projects incremental gas capacity additions of 6.6 to 13.7 GW per year from 2025 to 2030—above the five-year historical average of 5.7 GW annually—with wind and solar playing a reduced role compared to prior projections following changes to Inflation Reduction Act tax credits under the 2025 budget reconciliation bill.

The pledge follows a series of executive actions from the Trump administration to address energy supply constraints since January 2025. A grid security executive order signed in April 2025 is credited by the White House with preserving 17,000 MW of generation that would otherwise have faced retirement under prior environmental compliance timelines. A May 2025 nuclear deployment order targeted regulatory reform to accelerate advanced reactor deployment, in part to serve AI data center demand.

In January 2026, perhaps of more significant relevance to hyperscalers, the National Energy Dominance Council intervened directly in the PJM capacity market, and with the backing of the governors of all 13 states within PJM’s footprint joined Trump’s Energy Dominance Council in a non‑binding “Statement of Principles.” The measure urges PJM to run a one‑off reliability backstop auction (RBA) offering 15‑year capacity contracts for new plants, create large‑load rate classes so data centers shoulder more of those costs, tighten load forecasts, and cap interconnection studies at 150 days.

What Hyperscalers Are Already Doing

In response to mounting public scrutiny over electricity cost impacts, several signatories had already begun structuring bilateral cost-allocation arrangements with utilities well before March 4 — and several had issued their own public commitments.

As POWER reported in January, Microsoft launched its Community-First AI Infrastructure initiative, committing to full cost recovery mechanisms embedded in state rate proceedings and citing a Wisconsin rate structure, requiring data centers to bear the full cost of electricity needed to serve them, as a replicable model.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman in a March 4 post detailed how the company has participated in utility rate proceedings in Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia, using long-term agreements that include minimum demand charges, financial guarantees, and multi-year commitments to ensure costs are not borne by surrounding ratepayers. In Indiana, regulators approved an agreement between NIPSCO and Amazon projected to deliver approximately $1 billion in customer savings over 15 years; in Mississippi, Amazon’s load commitments are underwriting a $300 million Entergy grid transformation initiative targeting a 50% reduction in outages at no additional cost to residential customers; and in Pennsylvania, Amazon’s investment in a Salem Township data center campus includes financial support for the Susquehanna nuclear plant.

Google on Wednesday outlined five specific commitments in support of the pledge. The company will pay 100% of the power and infrastructure costs directly driven by its growth, using its Capacity Commitment Framework — a consensus-based cost-allocation mechanism first adopted in early 2025 — as the primary vehicle. It will bring net-new generation online, including advanced nuclear, geothermal, and long-duration storage, and restart the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa. On grid resilience, Google cited a partnership with CTC Global to scale advanced conductors capable of doubling transmission capacity on existing rights-of-way, and a collaboration with PJM on AI-driven grid management through startup Tapestry. The company also committed to expanding the electrician workforce pipeline by 70% over five years. Google reported a trailing twelve-month Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.09, against an industry average of 1.56, and said it has added more than 22 GW of new energy to global grids over the past decade.

Meta, which earlier this year announced 6.6 GW of nuclear power procurement by 2035 in one of the largest corporate clean energy purchases on record, pledged full cost coverage for data center energy use, and Oracle committed to funding on-site generation, dedicated substations, and transmission lines rather than shifting infrastructure costs to utility customers.

Industry Groups Welcome Pledge but Point to Remaining Structural Barriers

The Clean Energy Buyers Association, whose members include several pledge signatories, argued the pledge’s significance extends beyond its immediate policy terms. “While this pledge marks a historic step toward combatting rising electricity prices, it’s important to note that these companies have been actively taking action and contributing to the costs of running our electricity grid for years,” CEBA CEO Rich Powell wrote on March 5. “But behind the pledge is something bigger—a generational wave of private investment in new, carbon emissions-free electricity that is reshaping America’s energy landscape.”

Powell noted that CEBA members have contracted more than 127 GW of carbon-free energy since 2014, and at least 65.6 GW is already operating. “These aren’t aspirations on a slide deck. These are signed contracts, shovels in the ground.” Powell’s statement, however, also notably pointed to a policy gap: that outdated permitting rules remain “the single greatest barrier to getting new clean energy generation and transmission built at the pace our economy demands.” Without permitting reform, the private capital these companies are prepared to deploy cannot reach the communities that need it, he said.

Separately, the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA), which represents competitive wholesale generators providing more than 225,000 MW of capacity nationally, backed the pledge as aligned with its longstanding position that market-based frameworks, as opposed to cost socialization through a regulated rate base, are the appropriate vehicle for funding AI-driven load growth.

“Competitive power generators are ready to deliver the energy needed to power that growth while ensuring that the costs associated with new data centers and rising power demand are borne by investors and private capital, not ratepayers,” said EPSA President and CEO Todd Snitchler.

Snitchler’s statement also pointed to a substantive market-structure argument—that competitive generators, operating under bilateral contracts and without guaranteed rate recovery, already absorb investment risk that would otherwise land on captive ratepayers under a cost-of-service utility model. EPSA cited its members’ commercial activity as evidence that private capital is already moving. The association pointed to more than 12,000 MW of new generation capacity announced in PJM since 2024, and referenced its endorsement of the Vistra-Meta nuclear deal as a model for direct utility-to-hyperscaler power agreements that isolate risk within the commercial relationship.

“As policymakers consider how best to integrate large new loads into the power system,” Snitchler added, “competitive generators are prepared to deliver the reliable electricity America’s innovation economy requires — while protecting consumers from bearing the risk of bad or unnecessary investments and stranded costs.”

Clayco, one of the top five data center builders in the U.S., was also present at the White House. On the same day, the Chicago-based design-build firm—which collected $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025—launched a dedicated Power and Energy business unit, targeting utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. While Ryan McGuire, president of its data center-focused Clayco Compute unit, attended the White House event, the new unit, led by Vice President Ryan Johnson, will serve utilities, independent power producers, and financial sponsors through integrated engineering, procurement, and construction, the company said. Clayco, notably, is already under contract on a solar-plus-storage project in Illinois scheduled to mobilize later this year, and projects $300 million in revenue and roughly 1,000 craft professionals by 2027.

State Regulators, Key Affordability Guardians, Signal Readiness to Act

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), whose members are the state commissioners who will ultimately implement any rate structures negotiated under the pledge, responded cautiously, albeit constructively. “NARUC appreciates the President’s efforts to ensure customers do not bear the costs of data centers and the increased demand on the electric grid,” said NARUC President Ann Rendahl, a commissioner on the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, in a statement sent to POWER.

However, the group also made clear where implementation authority actually resides. “NARUC also appreciates the recognition that states and state commissions have a responsibility to establish rate designs and contract terms to prevent shifting data center costs to customers,” Rendahl said. “As regulators, we are charged with serving the public interest — and a chief concern is affordability.” NARUC has been exploring the complex landscape of large-load issues through its Demand Roundtable, webinars, conferences, and committee work, equipping state regulators with the rate design frameworks and technical information needed to act.

The work is part of a broader effort already underway at the state level. As of November 2025, the DELTa Database of Emerging Large Load Tariffs‚—a living resource maintained by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center—tracked 66 large-load tariffs and service rules across 34 states and 51 utilities, with 36 already approved and 29 pending or proposed. The pace of filings signals that state commissions have moved well ahead of the pledge, even if approved tariffs and executed service agreements remain works in progress in most jurisdictions, and the proceedings required to lock in cost allocation terms are still in early stages.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with federal partners, tech companies, consumer advocates, and other stakeholders to ensure that state interests on affordability, energy infrastructure, grid reliability, and workforce development are at the forefront of these discussions,” Rendahl said. “State regulators have firsthand knowledge of these issues, and we see this as a chance to expand on the dialogues that NARUC has already started.”

