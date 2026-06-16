Verogy Starts Work on Solar Facilities at Municipal Landfills

A Connecticut-based developer of distributed energy resources said it has begun construction on solar power installations at four municipal landfill sites in that state. Verogy, a West Hartford-headquartered group and distributed energy integrator focused on commercial, industrial, and utility-scale projects, on June 16 said each project is participating in Connecticut’s Non-Residential Renewable Energy Solutions (NRES) program.

The NRES program is a model for turning closed landfills into clean energy assets, according to Verogy, which said Connecticut’s NRES program compensates non-residential solar project owners for the clean power their systems deliver to the grid. Under the program, projects sited on capped landfills and brownfields receive a 20% bid price preference in the state’s procurement process, which officials said make landfill sites an attractive development opportunity for municipalities and developers. The Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, known as DEEP, said 14 projects totaling more than 17 MW of power have been sited on landfills under the NRES program to date.

Verogy on Tuesday said the company handles all development and construction of the projects. The host towns receive rental income, increased tax revenues, and local job creation, with no ongoing operational responsibilities.

“Every one of these projects tells a similar story: land that once represented a challenge for a community is now generating renewable energy and delivering lasting economic benefits to residents,” said Will Herchel, CEO of Verogy. “Connecticut is showing the rest of the country how to think creatively about clean energy development, and Verogy is proud to be part of that effort.”

The installations are located in the towns of Mansfield (2,337.3 kW DC), Morris (1,012.86 kW DC), Somers (1,167.84 kW DC), and Suffield (1,300.14 kW DC). The four new projects will bring the company’s total completed landfill installations in Connecticut to seven. The projects also are helping advance Connecticut’s statutory mandate for a 100% zero-carbon electric sector by 2040.

“Combined, the four landfill installations are projected to offset approximately 3,145 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, the equivalent of removing 734 cars from the road annually,” said Herchel. “We’re pleased to work with municipal leaders across Connecticut in the fight against climate change.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.