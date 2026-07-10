LRE Celebrates $1.5-Billion Investment in 725-MW Oklahoma Solar Fleet

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a major U.S. renewable energy developer, provided details about its 725-MW solar power fleet in Oklahoma during a recent celebration, including the company’s support of Google’s operations in the state.

LRE on July 7 highlighted a handful of projects that the company said “reinforce Oklahoma’s growing role in attracting business investment, advancing digital infrastructure, and delivering energy resources needed to support long-term economic growth.” The group during a ribbon-cutting ceremony said the installations represent an investment of about $1.5 billion.

“This portfolio represents a major investment in Oklahoma’s energy future and demonstrates the scale of infrastructure required to support rising electricity demand and long-term economic growth,” said Jason Allen, LRE’s CEO. “These projects reflect years of collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering the reliable, cost-effective, domestically produced energy needed to support businesses, communities, and the digital infrastructure that is driving America’s economic growth.”

Allen added, “By working closely with local communities, landowners, utilities, customers, and development partners, we are helping strengthen grid reliability, support continued investment, and build a stronger energy future for the region.”

Oklahoma Portfolio

The company’s Oklahoma portfolio includes:

Salt Branch Solar 1 & 2 (145 MW)

Huckleberry Solar (125 MW)

Mayes Solar (102 MW)

Twelvemile Solar 1 & 2 (153 MW combined)

Twelvemile 3 Solar Project (200 MW, under construction)

The group said that Salt Branch Solar, Huckleberry Solar, and Mayes Solar together comprise the Mayes County Solar Portfolio. Twelvemile Solar 1 & 2 are located in nearby Bryan County, and Twelvemile Solar 3 is located in Johnston County.

The company said Salt Branch Solar 1 & 2, Huckleberry Solar, Mayes Solar, and Twelvemile Solar 1 & 2 support Google operations in Oklahoma, along with providing electricity needed for continued regional development. LRE said the projects align with the company’s “focus on delivering infrastructure close to areas of growing electricity demand.”

“Google is committed to growing in a way that supports our neighbors and strengthens the electricity grid,” said JT Tolliver, Google Data Center Operations Lead for Oklahoma and Missouri. “This new agreement with LRE will help bring more power generation online in Oklahoma, contributing to a more robust, affordable, and reliable energy system for all.”

Mayes Solar and Salt Branch Solar 1 deliver electricity under firm transmission service to Grand River Dam Authority. Salt Branch 2 and Huckleberry deliver for American Electric Power (AEP). Twelvemile Solar 1 & 2 deliver under firm transmission service to Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

LRE said that collectively the Oklahoma projects have supported more than 2,000 construction jobs, and are projected to generate about $148.8 million in state and local tax revenue over their operating lives. The group also touted that the projects “feature native and naturalized pollinator-friendly vegetation designed to support habitat restoration, soil health, and long-term ecosystem resilience. Collectively, the Oklahoma projects include 7,712 acres of pollinator-friendly habitat and have achieved pollinator-friendly certification scores exceeding 85 on the Fresh Energy Pollinator-Friendly Solar Scorecard.”

PPAs With Google

LRE said collaborators on the projects include Red River Renewable Energy, a joint venture between SunChase Power and Eolian. The groups said Red River began of the projects more than a decade ago, and entered into power purchase agreements with Google prior to LRE’s acquisitions of the solar portfolios in separate transactions in 2024.

“We are proud to see these projects reach major milestones after years of planning and development,” said Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian. “The Oklahoma portfolio demonstrates how strategically-located energy infrastructure can help meet growing electricity demand by unlocking underutilized transmission capacity and simultaneously strengthens grid reliability by siting generation proximate to the load it is serving. Although nearly a decade since we first conceived the Oklahoma portfolio projects with our partner SunChase, they will deliver lasting benefits to the region.”

“These milestones reflect years of collaboration among landowners, local communities, and project partners,” said Teran Smith, Vice President at SunChase Power LLC. “We are proud to see all seven of these projects delivering on their original vision by supporting economic growth, strengthening energy infrastructure, and creating lasting benefits for Oklahoma communities.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.