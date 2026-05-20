Power Magazine
Search
Home Solar Enel Acquiring Seven PV Solar Farms Across Three States
Solar

Enel Acquiring Seven PV Solar Farms Across Three States

SHARE:
Enel Acquiring Seven PV Solar Farms Across Three States

Enel Group announced it has agreed to acquire seven solar photovoltaic facilities across three states as the company expands its U.S. portfolio.

Enel, acting through wholly owned subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, on May 18 said it has an agreement to invest $140 million for the purchase of the plants, which the company said have combined generation capacity of 270 MW. Four of the solar farms are in South Carolina. Two of the facilities are in Virginia, and one is in North Carolina.

Officials on Monday said the transaction “is coherent with the Enel Group’s strategy, which envisages accelerating growth of its generation capacity from renewable sources including through the acquisition of assets already in operation in Tier 1 countries.” The solar farms mark Enel’s first entry in those three states.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end.

Enel in February of this year, acting through Enel Green Power North America and wholly owned subsidiary EGPNA Project Holdco 2, signed agreements with Excelsior Energy Capital for the acquisition of a portfolio of U.S. wind and solar plants with a total installed capacity of 830 MW. The projects have expected average output of about 2.1 TWh annually. Enel said the purchase represents investment of about $1 billion.

Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.

Trending

Recommended

Interview

The POWER Interview: Quantum Computing’s Importance for Utilities and Power Generators

Energy Storage

OCI, CPS Break Ground on Major Texas BESS Project

Hydro

Hull Street Energy Scales Hydro Footprint With Acquisition of FirstLight USA

Nuclear

How Trump’s EO 14300 Is Reshaping NRC Nuclear Licensing and Regulation

Gas

MD&A Positions Itself as Alternative Source for 7FA and 7EA Gas Turbine Rotor Life Extensions

Business

Energy Experts Discuss Implications, and Intrigue, of NextEra/Dominion Deal

From the Magazine

drone-inspection
T&D

77 Miles, One Drone: Rewriting the Rules of Infrastructure Inspection

Feature-solar-canopy-Terrasmart
Solar

A Blueprint for Successful Solar Canopy Projects

digital-control-system
Technology

The Power Problem Behind AI—and a Path to Fix It

Read the Full issue