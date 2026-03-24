Google Has PPAs for Solar Power from Renewable Energy Group

A Maryland-headquartered utility-scale developer, owner, and operator of solar power and energy storage projects said it has power purchase agreements (PPAs) with technology giant Google for the electricity from two Texas solar installations.

Sunraycer Renewables, based in Annapolis and with a significant project portfolio in Texas, on March 24 said it has executed long-term PPAs with Google for the Lupinus and Lupinus 2 solar projects in Franklin County, Texas. The agreements support construction and operation of Sunraycer’s ~400-MWac Lupinus photovoltaic (PV) facility. Both solar projects are expected to begin commercial operation in late 2027.

Sunraycer on Tuesday said the transaction “was facilitated through LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), which expedites PPA transactions by standardizing processes and enhancing execution certainty for both developers and buyers.”

“These agreements with Google represent a significant milestone for Sunraycer and underscore the strength of our development platform,” said David Lillefloren, CEO at Sunraycer. “We are proud to support Google’s clean energy objectives while delivering high-quality renewable infrastructure in Texas.”

“Google’s data centers are long-term investments in the communities we call home,” said Will Conkling, director of Energy and Power with Google. “This collaboration with Sunraycer will fuel local economic growth while helping to build a more robust and affordable energy future for Texas.”

The groups said the Lupinus portfolio will deliver significant economic benefits to Franklin County, including local job creation during construction, long-term tax revenue, and ongoing regional investment. The projects will operate in the ERCOT market, supporting grid reliability as demand for electricity continues to grow across Texas.

“We’re pleased that LevelTen was able to support Sunraycer’s and Google’s PPAs through LEAP. Through our proprietary process, we were able to go from RFP launch to contract execution in under 10 weeks,” said Rob Collier, senior vice president of Marketplaces at LevelTen Energy. “We’re excited to see these projects come online, and the long-term impact that they’ll deliver to local communities in Texas and to the grid.”

Sunraycer, a Crayhill Capital Management portfolio company, is an independent power producer that is working to expand across the U.S. by securing long-term partnerships with leading corporate offtakers and utilities to advance large-scale clean energy deployment. The group has a development, construction-stage, and operational pipeline of about 3 GW of solar and battery utility-scale power plants.

LevelTen Energy, based in Seattle, Washington, is a provider of renewable transaction infrastructure. The LevelTen Platform is a major online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,500 PPA price offers spanning 28 countries in North America and Europe.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.