Fives ProSim Launches ProSimPlus Python API, a New Generation of Python Driven Process Simulation

Fives ProSim, a subsidiary of the Fives Group and an expert in industrial process simulation and optimization, announces the release of ProSimPlus Python API. This new solution enables users to run the engine of ProSimPlus, a leading software dedicated to the design, simulation, and optimization of continuous industrial processes, directly from the Python environment. A first in the field of process simulation, marking a major step forward by removing the limitations of graphical user interfaces.

Over the years, Python has established itself as one of the leading programming languages in data analysis, process optimization, artificial intelligence, and, more broadly, in scientific and technical workflows.

By evolving ProSimPlus towards a Python API, Fives ProSim is addressing the growing needs of process engineers, industrial data scientists, and reasearch and development (R&D) teams who want to automate their analyses, expand their sensitivity studies, and integrate simulation into their internal tools.

Olivier Baudouin, president of Fives ProSim, said, “Like the Fives Group, innovation has been at the heart of Fives ProSim’s DNA for more than 35 years. I am very proud of the work accomplished by our teams, in partnership with key clients, which led to the development and now the commercialization of ProSimPlus Python API. A first in our field of activity.”

The architecture of ProSimPlus Python API removes the constraints of interactive use while preserving the full capabilities of the calculation engine. The API goes beyond simply running preconfigured cases: users can generate, execute, and leverage their simulations in a fully automated, faster way, without manual intervention.

A Simulation Solution Designed for Advanced Digital Environments

Unlike traditional approaches, ProSimPlus Python API provides fine control over computations and integrates naturally into data science, optimization, and digital twin development workflows.

The solution has been designed to meet high-performance computing needs, enabling the automated execution of a large number of scenarios and significantly reducing study times for complex cases by several hours per analysis. These computations can also be coupled with optimization algorithms or machine learning models. This approach allows teams to move from occasional use of simulation to continuous integration within their decision-making processes.

Already deployed in pilot projects with major Fives ProSim partners, ProSimPlus Python API is now available on the market and ready to become the new benchmark in industrial process simulation, delivering greater flexibility and efficiency.