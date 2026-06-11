Elevate, ArcLight Bring Energy Storage Facility Online in Virginia

Elevate Infrastructure and ArcLight Capital Partners on June 11 announced the companies have begun operating the 150-MW/600-MWh Prospect Power battery energy storage project in Rockingham County, Virginia.

The groups on Thursday said a ribbon-cutting ceremony included representatives from local utility Dominion Energy, along with state and local officials, community leaders, and project partners. The companies said Prospect Power is the largest standalone battery storage asset in Virginia and the PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator.

“Today marks an important milestone for Elevate and for Virginia’s energy future,” said Joshua Rogol, CEO of Elevate. “Prospect Power demonstrates how Elevate executes utility-scale battery storage at scale to strengthen grid reliability, support economic growth, and help meet the increasing energy needs driven by data centers, artificial intelligence, and electrification. We are proud to bring this critical project into operation and grateful to our investors, partners, local stakeholders, and the Rockingham County community for helping make this project a reality.”

Elevate said Prospect Power reflects the company’s broader strategy to invest in and operate critical energy infrastructure in markets experiencing rapid growth in electricity demand, including Virginia, home to most of the nation’s data centers. Elevate, with support from ArcLight, is building a portfolio of utility-scale battery storage assets designed to strengthen grid reliability and support long-term economic growth.





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“ArcLight has been investing and helping to build critical electric infrastructure for more than two decades, and Prospect Power represents the type of infrastructure the market needs to help support this next phase of growth,” said Angelo Acconcia, managing partner of ArcLight Capital Partners, which recently said it had an agreement to be acquired by DigitalBridge Group in a $1.05-billion deal. “As power needs accelerate, driven by AI [artificial intelligence] infrastructure, reshoring, and electrification, we believe battery storage will play an increasingly important role in providing both grid capacity and reliability and Elevate is at the forefront of this.”

Prospect Power is capable of delivering up to 150 MW of fast-response power and storing 600 MWh of energy, providing flexible capacity that can help balance supply and demand, manage peak loads, and improve overall grid performance, according to the companies. They noted that as electricity demand continues to accelerate across Virginia and the broader PJM region, battery storage resources are becoming an increasingly important component of a reliable and resilient electric grid.

“Battery storage is playing a growing role in supporting a reliable, resilient and diverse grid,” said Stu Bresler, COO of PJM. “This project increases battery storage capacity within PJM by more than 50%, marking a significant milestone for energy storage in our region. Resources like this add flexibility to the grid and help support reliability as demand continues to grow.”

Prospect Power comes online as Virginia is advancing policies and investments aimed at strengthening the electric grid and supporting long-term economic development, with battery storage playing an increasingly important role in that strategy. It’s a topic that will be discussed at length during POWER’s Data Center POWER eXchange conference in Washington, D.C., later this year.

“As Virginia’s energy needs continue to grow, projects like Prospect Power help ensure that we can maintain a reliable, affordable, and resilient electric grid for families and businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Josephus Allmond, chief energy officer for Virginia. “Utility-scale battery storage is becoming a key part of our energy strategy, helping maximize the value of existing infrastructure while providing the flexibility needed to meet rising demand. Governor [Abigail] Spanberger recently signed legislation to encourage additional battery storage development across Virginia, and Prospect Power demonstrates the kind of forward-looking investment that will help support both economic growth and long-term energy reliability.”

Prospect Power’s generation is fully contracted under a 15-year power purchase agreement with Dominion Energy Virginia. “Prospect Power demonstrates the strength of partnership and progress in action,” said Cedric Green, senior vice president of Power Generation for Dominion Energy Virginia. “This project adds critical flexibility and reliability to the grid, helping ensure we can deliver power when our customers need it most while supporting Virginia’s growing energy needs.”

ArcLight and Elevate acquired Prospect Power in January 2026 as part of Elevate’s strategy to develop, acquire and operate utility-scale battery storage assets in high-growth power markets where reliability, flexibility, and speed-to-market are increasingly critical. The completion marks the latest milestone in Elevate’s expanding platform. In March, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities selected Elevate’s 150-MW/600-MWh Garden State Reliability Project as part of the Garden State Energy Storage Program.

Elevate in April closed a $50-million Energy Transition Supplier Finance Facility supporting a solar and battery storage project contracted to power a data center, and the company also submitted 7,600 MWhs of new battery energy storage into the latest PJM queue process.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.