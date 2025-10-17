California Energy Company Launches World’s Largest Industrial Heat Battery

California-based Rondo Energy said its 100-MWh Rondo Heat Battery (RHB) has entered daily automatic operation, with energy provided by a solar photovoltaic array. The system is delivering continuous high-pressure industrial heat and steam to an enhanced oil recovery site run by Holmes Western Oil Corp.

Rondo on October 16 said Holmes has replaced one of its natural gas-fired boilers at a project in Kern County, California, with a 20-MW solar array paired with Rondo’s 100-MWh battery. The battery heats clay bricks with electricity, generating steam that is then used to force oil from the ground.

Rondo on Thursday said its unit sets new records for an industrial heat battery in terms of capacity, round-trip efficiency, and power supply, with a 100-MWh unit delivering a volume of heat equivalent to 10,000 home heating systems.

The off-grid solar PV charges the heat battery during daylight hours, and the RHB delivers heat 24 hours a day. Rondo said that after 10 weeks of operation, the project has achieved all milestones for daily automatic operation, performance, efficiency, and reliability proving out Rondo’s unique design, which boasts storage temperatures above 1,000C, and round-trip efficiency above 97%.

“The Rondo Heat Battery is now proven at industrial scale,” said Eric Trusiewicz, CEO of Rondo Energy. “We are already developing and operating heat batteries across four continents and five industries. Our customers are improving their competitiveness and slashing their carbon emissions at the same time.”

This Rondo Heat Battery is directly delivering steam alongside gas-fired boilers without changes to the facility. This project was delivered with zero lost-time injuries and is fully meeting all customer contract specifications. By replacing gas consumption with the fixed cost of on-site solar power, the project reduces energy cost volatility, as well as reducing regulatory and carbon market exposure. The lower carbon intensity of the customer’s fuel products strengthens competitiveness in low-carbon markets.

Industrial heat makes up 25% of global final energy use, and industries from chemicals to cement rely on high-temperature heat. Rondo’s technology provides a simple and safe way for manufacturers to reduce costs and slash scope 1 emissions today, according to the company.

Unlike heat pumps or electric boilers that need constant power, the Rondo Heat Battery charges using only the six lowest-cost hours of electricity per day—whether from off-grid solar or from the grid. Intermittent and low-cost hours of electricity are becoming available in electricity systems around the world, thanks to the deployment of solar & wind.

“The commercialization of the heat battery represents yet another global inflection point for solar & wind power, said Andy Lubershane, partner at Energy Impact Partners. “Just as electric vehicles opened up the transport market to renewable electricity, heat batteries will open up an even larger new market, industrial heat, which accounts for roughly a quarter of global energy consumption. We’re thrilled that Rondo is leading the way.”

The Rondo Heat Battery’s storage medium uses only brick and wire—abundant, proven materials that can’t catch fire, explode, or cause toxic leaks. Heat batteries replace or drop in alongside industry-standard boilers and seamlessly integrate into existing steam flanges, delivering steam at any conditions at 100+ bar (1450+ PSI). Because it produces no emissions, the Rondo Heat Battery requires no air permits, easing deployment.

Rondo is already developing and operating projects across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with deployments underway for chemicals, biofuels, food and beverage, and cement. The company’s technology scales quickly, requiring no scarce minerals and using only proven industrial components.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Rondo Energy.