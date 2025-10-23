Wartsila Signs O&M Pact For Three Gas-Fired Plants in Brazil

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with an outcome-based performance model, covering three power plants owned by Brazilian Âmbar Energia, the energy company of J&F Group. The five-year agreement announced October 23 combines Wärtsilä’s services with clearly defined performance targets to establish a framework that enables the power plants to meet the requirements of uninterrupted power availability and reliability. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in the third quarter of this year.

The three power plants, located in the Amazon city of Manaus, each have an output of 92 MW delivered from five Wärtsilä 50SG engines. The plants were recently converted to run on natural gas, making them the only plants in Brazil to have carried out such a project.

The outcome-based element in the agreement, which aligns the financial structure with the achievement of predefined performance targets, promotes a result-oriented partnership between Wärtsilä and the customer in relation to plant performance. Wärtsilä is committed to providing high operational efficiency and productivity for the power plants, while maintaining predictable long-term operational costs. Maximization of engine uptime is achieved through proactive maintenance management and spare parts supply, supporting the reliability, availability, and high performance of the customer’s assets.

“This agreement with Wärtsilä aims to create value for our business through increased operational efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In the delivery of the agreement, Wärtsilä will leverage advanced digital tools, predictive maintenance, and expertise in supporting optimisation of the asset lifecycle,” said Fabio Bindermann, operations director at Âmbar Energia.

“This outcome-based agreement with Âmbar Energia ensures that we will achieve shared goals together, which take us one step closer to reaching our decarbonisation targets. The agreement ensures mutual benefit and clear accountability,” said Gaston Giani, energy business director at Wärtsilä Energy.

Âmbar is the energy generation and commercialisation company of the J&F group, the largest private group in Brazil. The company’s broad portfolio of assets, including 43 power generation units, contributes to the expansion and diversification of Brazil’s energy matrix. Âmbar is the fourth largest natural gas power generator in Brazil in terms of installed capacity, and also has hydroelectric, solar, biomass, coal and biogas units.

