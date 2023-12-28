Steam power drove the Industrial Revolution, freeing manufacturers from the need to set up their factories near water power sources. Industrial steam is still largely used across various verticals, including power generation, chemical processing, and indoor heating. However, amid growing concerns about efficiency and sustainability, electrification of steam-powered systems emerges as a viable alternative capable of delivering similar outputs without the high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Argument Against Steam Power for Industrial Process Heating

The industrial sector requires process heating for various applications. For instance, it is essential for breaking down and combining chemical elements in the petrochemical industry. Process heat is also vital to brewing and distillation in the food and beverage industry.

Steam power is a predominant source for industrial process heating. It can provide warmth at a constant temperature and the energy it generates is easily transferrable. Additionally, steam is an efficient heating source, with the bulk of the cost dependent on how much is required.

So, what is the case against it? Steam itself is non-hazardous and environmentally friendly, but the process of generating steam draws condemnation from activists. Although different energy sources can create it, burning non-renewable resources remains the go-to process globally. The use of fossil fuels—coal, crude oil, and fracked gas—is a longstanding environmental issue tied to GHG emissions, land degradation, water pollution, and other dire consequences.

In the U.S., steam production accounts for 17% of the total energy demand for process heating in manufacturing. This makes industrial boilers that rely on fossil fuel burning a substantial source of carbon dioxide and other GHG emissions. With calls for global decarbonization growing louder, alternative means of powering industrial boilers—such as electricity—can be a step in the right direction.

Electrification and Its Role in Clean Energy Transitions

Electrification refers to replacing fossil-fuel-powered gas boilers and combustion chambers with electric-powered equivalents. These replacements are generally more efficient and can cut energy demand by up to 29% across industries. The International Energy Agency highlights electrification as a leading strategy for reducing global CO 2 emissions in the Net Zero 2050 scenario.

Electrifying steam production begins with an in-depth understanding of how commercial boilers work. It is essential to understand what components and processes to swap out without compromising effectiveness. Electrification can revolutionize steam generation in the following ways:

Cleaner Energy Sources. Renewable energy options, such as solar and wind power, as well as other carbon-free resources, including nuclear power, can be harnessed to generate the electricity necessary to run industrial boilers. This move can reduce the substantial carbon footprint associated with traditional steam production.

Higher Efficiency. Old gas boilers depend on several components—burner, combustion chamber, heat exchanger, flue, etc.—to function, which consume a lot of energy. On the other hand, electric heat pumps and boilers are optimized for energy efficiency.

Reduced Emissions. Electrification eliminates the emission of toxic fumes into the atmosphere since no fossil fuel combustion is involved. However, this point only stands if the electricity is generated through an eco-friendly source.

Lower Maintenance Costs. Traditional boilers have more components than their electric counterparts, which translates to more maintenance requirements.

Precise Control. Electrified steam systems offer exact temperature and pressure controls. This is particularly important in the food and beverage industry, where specific temperatures are necessary.

What Are the Challenges?

While electrifying steam production offers numerous environmental benefits, there are several challenges on the road to full adoption. For one, switching to electrical systems means an increased demand for electricity. Power grids will need to expand their capacity and flexibility as a result, requiring significant upfront investment in new equipment and infrastructure. Industries with established reliance on fossil fuels may also encounter technical challenges when transitioning to electrification systems.

Grid reliability is also crucial. The success of electrification is highly dependent on a stable power supply, which is not always the case at the moment.

Electrifying steam represents a vital step toward transforming industrial power to reduce GHG emissions and promote efficiency. Now is the time to consider embracing this transition to meet environmental responsibilities and ensure competitiveness in an increasingly eco-conscious world.

—Ellie Gabel is an experienced freelance writer focused on sustainability and environmental issues, internet of things (IoT), robotics, and innovative technology and new scientific advancements. She is also the associate editor of the science and tech industry publication Revolutionized.