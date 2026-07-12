Qcells Announces Equipment Deliveries for Major Arizona Solar-Plus-Storage Project

Qcells, a provider of complete energy solutions and in the U.S. solar manufacturing market, said the company has taken a lead role in delivering the Atlas V (237 MWdc) and Atlas VI (135 MWdc) solar projects in La Paz County, Arizona. These two phases, totaling 372 MWdc, are part of the broader Atlas Energy Park, one of the largest combined solar and storage energy projects in the U.S.

The company on July 9 said the Atlas projects “demonstrate Qcells’ ability to deliver fully integrated energy solutions across the entire project lifecycle.” Qcells initially developed the projects and divested them. The projects are being constructed through its self-perform EPC [engineering, procurement, construction] solution and include its modules and racking.

Qcells remains accountable to this project through long-term asset management to ensure long-term performance and the owner’s internal rate of return. This end-to-end approach enables greater efficiency, enhanced quality control, and improved long-term performance for utility-scale generating assets. Thus far, Qcells is planning to build 11 GW of solar power plants and 5.7 GWh of energy storage systems across the U.S., including those have started operation after completing construction.

The projects feature high-performance, domestically manufactured solar modules supplied by Qcells from its Georgia facility. Additionally, Qcells is supplying its Ohio-made FLEXRACK solar racking and Michigan-made energy storage products from LG Energy Solutions. These solutions ensure tax-credit value and supply certainty for these projects and other Qcells customers. Recently, Qcells’ sister company, Hanwha Renewables, has successfully sold the projects to Morrison-backed Chrysalis Renewables.

“Atlas V and VI are a clear demonstration of Qcells’ ability to deliver fully integrated, utility-scale solar solutions at scale,” said Chris Hodrick, CEO of Qcells EPC. “Our end-to-end platform enables us to optimize execution, enhance value, and deliver strong, long-term certainty for our partners.”

The Atlas projects are contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison.

“As demand for reliable, domestically sourced energy continues to grow, Qcells EPC is uniquely positioned to support customers with a vertically integrated model that spans the full solar value chain,” Hodrick added. “We are proud to advance projects like Atlas that strengthen U.S. energy infrastructure while supporting American manufacturing and jobs.”

The Atlas Energy Park is a multi-phase project that will significantly enhance grid reliability in the Southwest region and California while advancing the broader energy transition. By 2028, the project will deliver 2.8 GW of solar generation capacity and 5.7 GWh of energy storage capacity through the construction of solar power plants and energy storage facilities.

Beyond grid benefits, the Atlas Energy Park has a multi dimensional impact. The projects are an economic boon for La Paz County and the state of Arizona. The projects have generated thousands of construction jobs and will provide additional permanent jobs to the area. The energy infrastructure has been upgraded, providing power to a rural region and creating opportunities for new economic development in the community.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for Qcells.