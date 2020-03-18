Utilities and power generators worldwide are altering their business practices and developing strategies for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s particularly critical for the power industry, as a reliable supply of electricity is essential to prevent even more economic disruption. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lists utilities among the 16 industries that the agency considers critical infrastructure sectors, including power plants, dams, and nuclear reactors, along with transmission systems.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the leading utility trade group, in a recent memo to its members said as many as 40% of utility workers could be directly impacted by the coronavirus, either through personal illness, being placed in quarantine, or called away to care for other sick family members.

Several utilities, like other businesses, have established telework protocols for their office staff. Fort Collins Utilities in Colorado has told non-essential, non-critical employees to work from home, and has implemented its “continuation of services” plans to ensure operations and service deliveries continue as usual.

The Platte River Power Authority, which provides wholesale power to Fort Collins Utilities, also told its employees to work from home, and its essential on-site staff is separated into two, unconnected buildings. Employees in either building cannot enter the other building, or have in-person contact with the other building’s workers.

Southern California Edison has said 8,000 of its 13,000 employees are working remotely.

“This type of situation, and its preparation, is what utilities live for,” said Mike Byrnes, senior vice president of Veolia North America, and chief operating officer of energy consulting firm SourceOne, told POWER on March 18. “I worked for ConEd [Consolidated Edison in New York], and the guys really think about these things and they know how to prepare for them. They all pull together. They did it after 9/11, after the first World Trade Center bombing, after [Hurricane] Sandy. This is when the red tape goes out the window, and everyone gets done what they need to get done.”

EEI has said planning for a pandemic is different from other natural disasters because the situation is not limited by geography, instead impacting a wide area—in this case, the entire U.S. and much of the world. EEI also said preparations must be done with an eye toward a long-duration event. DHS has said power utilities are an important part of the response to a pandemic.

“Veolia is an operating company,” Byrnes said. “We operate [industrial and power] plants, wastewater plants, we are all about critical infrastructure. And that includes all the preparation for this type of situation.”

Byrnes said Veolia’s staff has been discussing plans to deal with the coronavirus for weeks. “It was, ‘Do we have enough staff? What do we do if an entire plant comes down sick? Will we have to lock people in?’ We are always ready. Each plant has at least two weeks of food and water in place. And we always look at how do you cover for these people if they get sick.”

He continued: “We’ve been shifting people to prepare lists, determining who’s got the license to go to this plant if we need it. It’s not just Veolia, it’s the entire industry. It’s what our people and the people in this industry train to do. And this is the time when people value what we do.”

Travel Restrictions, Infrastructure Safeguards

Many utilities have enacted travel restrictions or bans on non-essential travel for their staff, along with shifting in-person meetings to teleconferences. ISO New England, the grid operator for six states in the Northeast, last week said it “has been closely monitoring the spread” of the virus and outlined precautions it has taken, including banning all international business travel. PJM Interconnection, another regional transmission organization, suspended all business travel for its staff, both international and domestic.

California ISO President and CEO Steve Berberich in a statement last week said, “Until more is known about the origin, transmission, and treatment of the virus, the ISO is taking necessary proactive steps to protect the health and safety of our staff, our stakeholders and our customers, while safeguarding the critical infrastructure of the power grid and energy market.”

David Hutchens, chief executive of UNS Energy, the parent of Tucson Electric Power, in a statement to media said, “I want you all to be assured that the health and well being of our employees and customers and community are absolutely paramount. Obviously our service is absolutely critical. Electric service in our state and across the nation has to be the focus right now because without that nothing else works. So we are taking that seriously at our companies, we are taking it serious in our industry, and across the entire continent of North America we are making sure that service remains reliable for our customers, maybe now more than it ever has been.”

A report from Moody’s Investors Service issued Wednesday said, “The US regulated utility sector is better positioned than many industries to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In addition to benefiting from stable residential customer demand, utilities can rely on a variety of cost recovery tools provided by state regulators, which helps to maintain a resilient financial profile through crises.” The report said volatility in financial markets is the “biggest risk for utilities because the sector requires external capital in order to meet sizeable liquidity deficits.”

The coronavirus also provided a backdrop for the ongoing bankruptcy of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). The utility on Monday got approval to move ahead with about $20 billion in financing commitments to support its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. PG&E in a March 2 motion in the case said the financing, which includes $10.825 billion in debt and $9 billion in equity, were “particularly important” due to the market volatility caused by the pandemic.

Impact of Power Demand

Utilities also are looking at the impact of lessening demand for power from commercial and industrial (C&I) enterprises, and the possible rise in consumption from the residential sector, with schools and businesses closed and people ordered to work from home.

Italy, one of the epicenters for the coronavirus outbreak, saw an 18.1% drop in power demand from Feb. 21—the day before the country instituted a nationwide lockdown—through March 16. The lockdown keeps people in their homes, with all nonessential businesses closed. As U.S. officials ponder more measures to prevent the spread of the virus, beyond the closure of schools and businesses, the potential for what’s known in the energy industry as “demand destruction”—something usually reserved for areas in the wake of natural disasters—could become all too real.