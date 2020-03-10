Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has bagged an order for the first advanced-class gas turbines designed to transition to renewable hydrogen fuel from Utah’s state-owned Intermountain Power Agency (IPA).

MHPS’s Lake Mary, Florida–based subsidiary MHPS Americas (MHPSA) on March 10 said that the contract for two M501JAC power trains are the first in the industry “specifically designed and purchased as part of a comprehensive plan to sequentially transition from coal, to natural gas and finally to renewable hydrogen fuel, and creates a roadmap for the global industry to follow.”

The advanced J-series turbines will be installed at the 1,800-MW Intermountain Power Project (IPP) in Millard County, which lies in the Great Basin region of western Utah. IPA, which was established in 1977 under state law and today comprises 23 Utah electric utility–owning municipalities, owns that plant’s two existing 1986-completed coal-fired units. The units transmit 75% of their power through high-voltage lines to California (mainly to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power [LADWP]) under power sales contracts that are set to expire in June 2027. Because IPA could not secure new buyers for the power beyond that date, however, the agency plans to shutter both units by 2025.

The two new gas turbines will add an 840-MW facility to the site that IPA will own and LADWP will operate to serve Los Angeles and municipalities in California and Utah, MHPS said. Under the order with IPA, MHPS will supply two 1-on-1 M501JAC power trains with gas turbines, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and auxiliary equipment. MHPS will also service the plant under a 20-year long-term service agreement.

MHPS has been developing gas turbine units capable of firing hydrogen content ranging between 30% and 90% since 1970, and it is currently piloting a project to convert one of three units at Vattenfall’s 1.3-GW Magnum combined cycle plant in the Netherlands to renewable hydrogen by 2023. That project in Groningen seeks to modify a 440-MW M701F gas turbine and refine the combustion technology “to stay within the same NO x envelope as a natural gas power plant but do it burning 100% hydrogen,” without steam or water injection, as MHPSA President and CEO Paul Browning told POWER last year.

The IPA project will use MHPS’s newest generation JAC air-cooled dry-low NO x combustion system with hydrogen-rich fuel capability, the company noted on Tuesday. MHPS’s installed fleet of J-Series gas turbines has to date accumulated almost 1 million hours of operating experience, it said.

While the IPA turbines will be “commercially guaranteed” to be able to combust a mix of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas starting in 2025, the fuel mixture will be “systematically increased to 100% renewable hydrogen” between 2025 and 2045, MHPS added.

A Boost for the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project

As significantly, the project will also expand MHPS’s May 2019–announced initiative with Magnum Development, the owner of a large and geographically rare underground salt dome in Utah, to develop the massive Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) project. The companies last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the $1 billion power-to-gas project in Millard County, Utah, that could store up to 1,000 MW of renewable energy as hydrogen gas year-round and provide it to variability-challenged Western power markets.

MHPS told POWER last year that the ACES project will comprise a series of facilities above and within the Magnum Salt Dome, where five salt caverns are already in operation for liquid fuels storage. “Strategically located adjacent to the Intermountain Power Project, the Magnum site is positioned to integrate seamlessly with the Western U.S. power grid utilizing existing infrastructure,” it noted.

MHPS last year also noted that along with a 600-MW JAC-series combined cycle power plant it was scoping above ground at ACES, it was looking into supplementing the facility with solid oxide fuel cells and large-scale flow batteries, to ensure it can store energy 24/7 year round, and flexibly dispatch as much as 1,000 MW at grid-scale to balance variability from renewables that are increasingly flooding Western markets.

On Tuesday, the company revealed that the ACES project will use renewable power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. “The hydrogen will be stored in an underground salt dome at the site, using technology that has been in operation for the past 30 years to supply hydrogen to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast of the United States,” it explained. “Stored renewable hydrogen can provide power when wind and solar availability are limited due to prevailing weather conditions and time of day, as well as provide seasonal energy storage from renewable energy sources.”

In a press release on Tuesday, IPA General Manager Dan Eldredge noted that the project will boost IPA’s mission “to provide affordable, reliable power with a future vision of becoming a net-zero carbon energy resource.” He added: “The unique Intermountain Power Project site and existing regional energy infrastructure provide an ideal opportunity for accomplishing this mission.”

MHPSA’s Browning underscored that as planned, both IPP and ACES “will be essential renewable energy infrastructure that will eventually help enable a 100% renewable power grid for the entire western interconnect of the United States, and will also provide renewable hydrogen for industrial and transport uses.”

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine)