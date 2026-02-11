Lunar Energy Raises Millions to Support VPPs, Home Battery Energy Storage

Lunar Energy, a leader in integrated home battery systems and virtual power plant software, announced it raised $102 million in an oversubscribed Series D round led by B Capital and Prelude Ventures. This round follows a previously unannounced Series C financing of $130 million led by Activate Capital.

The Series C and Series D funding rounds announced February 4 also included participation from DCVC, Piva Capital, Leitmotif, Sunrun, Itochu Corporation, and Q Capital Partners.

California-based Lunar said the investment will help scale the company’s artificial intelligence-driven distributed power software platform—Lunar Gridshare—which already manages a large program of distributed energy resources in virtual power plants.

As electricity demand rises and energy markets grow more complex, Lunar was founded on a simple thesis: electrification requires hardware, optimization requires software, and the future of affordable, reliable, and secure energy depends on both working together. With thousands of systems deployed and 650 MW of devices under management across multiple continents, Lunar is proving integrated hardware and software delivers value at scale.

“This financing validates the reason we started this company,” said Kunal Girotra, founder and CEO of Lunar Energy, which had operated since 2020. “Five years ago, we believed the energy transition wouldn’t be solved by hardware alone or software alone. We built Lunar Energy to bring the best of hardware and software together, and this financing allows us to scale that model, helping homes electrify and become active participants in a smarter, more resilient grid.”

In its first year of commercialization, Lunar deployed thousands of systems in California. Sunrun leverages Lunar’s Gridshare platform for its distributed power plants across a dozen markets, including New England, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Lunar Gridshare is also used by California Community Choice Aggregators to develop and deploy new distributed power programs across the state, and utilities and energy retailers in Europe and Asia similarly work with Lunar to accelerate the energy transition.

Lunar’s AI-driven software last year earned customers an average of $464 by participating in a VPP program, and saved customers an additional $338 compared to a standard home battery operating mode. The Lunar System is designed in California, and assembled in Georgia and Washington.

“The residential battery storage industry is at an inflection point, and Lunar’s integrated hardware-software offering is setting a new standard,” said Jeff Johnson, general partner at B Capital. “Lunar’s fully integrated approach—combining modular BESS hardware, advanced AI-driven optimization and a proven ability to deliver value to both homeowners and the grid—sets the company apart. By not just storing energy but intelligently learning each home’s unique consumption patterns, Lunar maximizes solar production, ensures reliability and drives energy affordability. We’re excited to support Kunal and the team as they continue building the resilience infrastructure the modern grid now requires, while accelerating the adoption of VPPs at scale.”

“The combination of Lunar’s DC architecture, intelligent hardware, and ease of installation differentiates its residential battery from others in the industry and has led to significant market traction in 2025,” said Tim Woodward, managing director at Prelude Ventures. “Lunar uses sophisticated energy optimization intelligence to help homeowners manage rising home electricity bills. We’re excited to partner with the company as it shapes the next generation of decentralized grid operations.”

“Lunar brings together two powerful insights: first, that the future of solar is integrated solar and storage to deliver truly resilient homes; and second, that flexibility at the edge is becoming increasingly valuable for both grid stability and household resilience,” said Raj Atluru, managing partner of Activate Capital. “As power shortages and grid instability become the new normal—driven by surging data center demand and aging infrastructure exacerbated by climate impacts—we are seeing unprecedented demand from consumers, utilities, and governments for storage solutions like Lunar as critical infrastructure. We were thrilled to lead Lunar’s Series C, driven by our conviction in the team’s ambition across both hardware and software innovation, and we are proud to have doubled down in their Series D.”

