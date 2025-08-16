Green Hydrogen Production Group Closes on Major Investment

A California-based hydrogen production group said it has completed a funding round in support of the company’s first 100-kilotonne carbon dioxide removal (CDR) commercial facility. Equatic, which is considered a pioneering company in combined carbon dioxide removal and green hydrogen production, on August 11 announced the successful closure of its Series A round, with Catalytic Capital for Climate and Health (C3H) leading an $11.6-million investment.

C3H is a catalytic vehicle by Temasek Trust, along with Kibo Invest, a Singapore-based private investment office with a focus on climate technology. The funding round, with participation from a consortium of global investors, will accelerate the engineering scale-up and commercialization of Equatic’s patented seawater electrolysis technology.

This substantial capital infusion will support the ongoing engineering of Equatic’s CDR commercial facility, alongside further commercialization, manufacturing, and technological development. Equatic’s proprietary technology is designed to capture atmospheric carbon dioxide and produce green hydrogen in a single, scalable process, advancing two critical net-zero pathways.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment for Equatic, enabling us to significantly scale our production capabilities and accelerate our mission to deliver durable carbon removal at scale,” said Gaurav N. Sant, founder and chief technology officer for Equatic. “The Temasek Trust ecosystem has been a foundational partner to Equatic, from early-stage philanthropic backing from Temasek Foundation to catalytic investment through C3H. We welcome Kibo Invest as co-lead and recognize their commitment to invest in companies that are revolutionizing industries and addressing urgent climate challenges.”

“Truly innovative carbon management technologies are needed to mitigate climate change before the consequences become irreversible,” said Lord John Browne, chairman of Equatic’s advisory board. Browne also is founder and chairman at BeyondNetZero, and the former CEO of British Petroleum. “By removing carbon dioxide and simultaneously generating green hydrogen, Equatic’s solution provides unique advantages in terms of cost and scalability.”

Ryan Tan, head of C3H, said, “Equatic’s technology and approach exemplify the type of bold and scalable innovation that aligns with C3H’s mandate. We are delighted to support Equatic’s goal in advancing promising climate mitigation solutions that offer permanent, durable carbon removal with green hydrogen production for scalable, tangible impact and commercial benefit.”

“Equatic represents an exciting opportunity to scale deep-tech innovation that addresses two critical needs: decarbonisation and clean energy. As an investor focused on climate solutions, we are proud to partner with C3H and Equatic to help bring this breakthrough technology to commercial scale,” said James Marshall, CEO of Kibo Invest.

Equatic’s Technology

Since commencing operations in 2023, the Equatic technology has been successfully deployed at two pilot plants in Los Angeles and Singapore. The company is now expanding its operations with a demonstration plant in Singapore, known as Equatic-1, and a commercial-scale plant in Canada. In May 2024, Equatic was recognized as a CDR Purchase Prize semifinalist by the U.S. Department of Energy, acknowledging its high-quality, permanent carbon credits and rigorous Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) practices. In September 2024, Equatic announced a significant climate breakthrough with the U.S. manufacture of oxygen-selective anodes, which unlock scalable hydrogen production through direct seawater electrolysis. That same month, Equatic was named a finalist for The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious international recognition for groundbreaking solutions to repair the planet.

Equatic’s commitment to high-integrity carbon removal is underscored by its adoption of an ISO-14064 standard for MRV, first published by Equatic in May 2023. Subsequently, this standard was validated by two leading carbon removal registries, Isometric and Puro.earth, making Equatic one of the only marine companies capable of issuing high-quality CDR credits under either registry, with full transparency and auditability. Buyers of Equatic’s CDR credits include Boeing, a leading global aerospace company and other large industrial companies committed to market-based mechanisms for decarbonization.

—POWER edited this content, which was contained in a press release from Equatic.