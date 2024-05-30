Framatome, TerraPower to Develop HALEU Deconversion Pilot Line

Framatome and TerraPower will team to design and develop a pilot line for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) metallization, a crucial deconversion process, at Framatome’s nuclear fuel manufacturing facility in Richland, Washington.

The pilot line, which will convert uranium oxide into HALEU metal, will initiate a “long-term collaboration to supply metal feedstock and help TerraPower build a domestic HALEU supply chain,” the companies said in a joint statement on May 29.

Deconversion is a crucial step in the HALEU fuel cycle. After enrichment, HALEU uranium hexafluoride (UF 6 , 19.75% enriched, such as Centrus Energy is producing) must be “deconverted” to a uranium form (to include oxides, metal and alloys, and nitrides and carbides) suitable for fuel fabrication. (POWER explains the process in detail in a sidebar here.) While the step is traditionally done in fuel fabrication facilities, deconversion of HALEU enriched to 10% or higher must be conducted in a physical security Category II facility.

As Framatome explained on Wednesday, the metallization of HALEU “is a crucial part of the deconversion process that allows uranium to transform into a metal that is then used to fabricate fuel for advanced reactors.” It said the new HALEU pilot line, which is already currently under construction, “will prove the viability of Framatome’s technology for metallization to support the development of the advanced reactor market,” it said.

A crucial attribute of the pilot will be to build “the trust and confidence our customers count on,” said Ala Alzaben, senior vice president for North America Fuel at Framatome. TerraPower already supports operational centers in Washington state at its Bellevue-based headquarters and laboratory and at its Everett laboratory location, the company noted. “TerraPower is at the forefront of the next generation of advanced reactors and by utilizing our expertise and flexible manufacturing infrastructure, we can ensure new clean nuclear projects are not waiting on the supply chain of nuclear fuels,” Alzaben said.

Framatome also expects that the successful completion and operation of the HALEU pilot line could bolster its initiatives to enhance the U.S. fuel supply chain. The company said it has applied for Department of Energy (DOE) funding in response to the agency’s HALEU Availability Program (HAP) solicitation.

The DOE in March noted it closed requests for proposals (RFPs) for the purchase of HALEU enrichment and deconversion services. The measure is furnished by $700 million allocated by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to support activities under the HALEU Availability Program (which Congress established in the Energy Act of 2020). The DOE in April said it plans to award contracts “later this summer.” The effort could spur demand for additional HALEU production and private investment in our domestic nuclear fuel supply infrastructure, the agency has suggested.

Urgency for Adequate Fuel

While TerraPower has been supportive of a strong domestic fuel supply chain, it is fielding urgency as development continues at Kemmerer Unit 1, a Natrium reactor power plant, which it is building under the DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP). The project is taking shape in Lincoln County, Wyoming, about 3 miles from PacifiCorp’s three-unit 604-MW coal and gas–fired Naughton Power Plant. When completed, the demonstration project will both showcase the pioneering technology and provide power generation capacity in the PacifiCorp service area.

Progress on plant development has been ongoing, and the company has so far announced two rounds of supplier selections. TerraPower, notably, submitted its construction permit application (CPA) to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in late March, and the NRC accepted the CPA on May 21. The NRC is now working on establishing a review schedule for the CPA.

While the ARDP originally required the demonstration project to begin operations in 2028, TerraPower is now eyeing a 2030 start date, citing a lack of HALEU availability. In July 2023, the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Centrus Energy to “significantly expand their collaboration” to ensure the demonstration reactor will have access to HALEU to meet the 2030 schedule.

Natrium is an 840 MWth pool-type sodium fast reactor (SFR) that “contains a compact and simple safety envelope and a molten salt energy storage system, which enables the plant to vary its supply of energy to the grid up to 500 MWe net [for 5.5+ hours], while maintaining constant reactor power,” TerraPower says. “The reactor operates near atmospheric pressure, circulating sodium through its core with pumps. Heat is transferred from the primary loop within the Primary Heat Transport System (PHT) to an intermediate sodium piping loop within the Intermediate Heat Transport System (IHT) via intermediate heat exchangers located in the reactor pool,” it explains.

Kemmerer 1 will comprise a nuclear island, which contains the reactor and its supporting systems, and an energy island, which will contain the thermal energy storage tanks, steam generator, feedwater system, condenser, turbine, and supporting systems. The islands are designed to function independently.

The plant’s IHT will transport reactor heat from its intermediate heat exchanger to its nuclear island salt system (via sodium-salt heat exchangers), which will then transport the heat to the energy island’s hot salt storage tank for thermal energy storage. The heat stored in the hot salt tank can then be used to generate steam for use in commercial steam generators. “The design includes reliable inherent and passive safety features, including near-atmospheric operating pressures, always-on passive air cooling, and inherent reactivity feedback,” TerraPower notes.

As Mark Werner, TerraPower vice president of plant delivery, told the NRC on May 15, compared to a traditional sodium fast reactor (which generates steam through a sodium-to-water steam generator), Natrium removes the sodium water reaction entirely. “We do have an air cooling system that removes heat directly from the outside of the reactor, and this allows us, effectively, indefinite passive emergency decay heat removal in the case of a severe abnormal event. Since our reactor is a pool-style sodium reactor, we do not operate at a high coolant pressure, we’re a very low coolant pressure, near atmospheric pressure,” he said.

A Crucial Market Signal for the Fuel Manufacturing Sector

Natrium’s fuel design will use a metallic uranium fuel alloyed with 10 weight percent zirconium and cladding comprising ferritic-martensitic steel (HT9). In October 2022, TerraPower and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announced they would develop a fuel fabrication facility at Global Nuclear Fuel–Americas’ (GNF-A’s) nuclear fuel fabrication plant in Wilmington, North Carolina, that will produce reliable fuel for Natrium plants.

The Natrium fuel facility will be jointly funded by TerraPower and the DOE through the ARDP. It represents an investment of more than $200 million into advanced fuel fabrication, GNF LWR Fuel Product Director Rich Augi told the NRC in December 2023.

TerraPower notes that while it is not a uranium company, it recognizes a need for a “robust domestic HALEU supply chain.” That supply chain includes “uranium mining, enrichment of uranium into the high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU), the deconversion of that HALEU into a metal, and the fabrication of the HALEU into fuel rods to power the Natrium reactor,” it says.

“While there are multiple uranium mines in America, the United States does not currently have commercial-scale HALEU enrichment capability, deconversion facilities, or fuel fabrication facilities for Natrium. To date, TerraPower has made multiple investments to advance domestic supply chain capabilities.” Several of its commitments, however, were made before Russia invaded Ukraine, it says.

On Wednesday, TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque said the investment into Framatome’s pilot line marks another critical step in bringing advanced reactors like Natrium to market. “A strong domestic fuel supply chain is crucial for the wide-scale deployment of advanced nuclear energy solutions; an energy source we know is needed to meet clean energy targets and provide reliable, baseload energy,” he said. “It is also one more way that TerraPower is delivering on its promise to do our part to support the fuel manufacturing sector.”

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).