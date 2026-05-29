CoutourGlobal Brings Major Solar-Plus-Storage Project Online in Chile

Global clean energy group ContourGlobal announced the start of commercial operation of another utility-scale solar-plus-storage project in Chile, one the company said features Latin America’s longest-duration battery energy storage system (BESS).

UK-headquartered ContourGlobal said the 6.5-hour/200-MW BESS, which pairs with a 231-MW solar power facility at the Victor Jara hybrid plant in Tarapacá, is the latest addition to the company’s “Sun at Night” business model. The group said it continues to build on its strategy to capture solar energy during off-peak demand hours for electricity, then redeploy it via storage during evening and nighttime demand peaks. The company said it has a power purchase agreement with Copec EMOAC, one of the Chile’s top electricity trading groups.

Contour Global on May 27 said inauguration of the new power station featured James Lee Stancampiano, ContourGlobal’s general manager for South America, along with Ximena Rincón González, Chile’s minister of Energy. Chilean officials are working to establish the country as a leading destination in Latin America for investments that support the shift from intermittent clean energy generation to firm, dispatchable renewable power.



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ContourGlobal’s solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile is now fully operational and includes the Victor Jara project (231-MWp solar photovoltaic [PV] combined with a 1.3-GWh battery system) and the Quillagua project, in Antofagasta (221-MWp solar PV and 1.2 GWh of storage).

ContourGlobal said the new project brings greater flexibility and enhanced stability to the Chilean electrical system, supporting a more efficient integration of renewable energy and optimizing the use of solar generation throughout the day.

“By integrating solar energy with long-duration battery storage, Chile is taking a decisive step toward a more resilient and sustainable energy matrix,” said Stancampiano. “The key challenge today is to move from intermittent renewable generation to a firm, reliable, and sustainable renewable supply. With this milestone, ContourGlobal reaches 850 MW in operation in the country across solar PV and storage, reinforcing our contribution to this new phase of the power system. We are proud to be part of this transformation and will continue investing in Chile, one of our most important strategic markets.”

Stancampiano continued, “The idea that the sun from the Tarapacá desert can light Chilean homes at night is not just a technical achievement—it’s a powerful illustration of where we want to take Chile’s energy system. We are building a cleaner, more resilient and more inclusive power system, and energy storage is what makes that step change possible.”

“We will continue working to position Chile as a leading destination for investment and innovation in clean energy and storage across Latin America, because investing in renewables ultimately means delivering more affordable energy for people and supporting the growth of our economy,” said González.

ContourGlobal, a KKR company, is an independent power producer focused on developing, acquiring, and operating electricity generation and storage assets across Europe and North and South America. It also has a presence in Africa and Asia. The company currently manages 5.5 GW of installed capacity across multiple technologies and asset classes, with an additional 800 MW of renewables under construction and nearly 12.6 GW under development.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.