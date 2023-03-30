The first Hualong One unit, a 1,180-MWe nuclear reactor designed by China General Nuclear (CGN), is now operational at the company’s Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power Station in western China’s Guangxi Autonomous Region.
China Begins Operation of First CGN Hualong One Nuclear Reactor
