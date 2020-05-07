Hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) gas is produced as a result of the microbial breakdown of organic materials in the absence of oxygen. It can be found in tanks, vaults, voids, and other confined spaces at industrial facilities including power plants.

Besides being flammable and corrosive, H 2 S is also colorless and toxic, even in relatively low concentrations, so it is extremely hazardous to workers. In fact, it is the second-most-common cause of workplace inhalation fatalities behind carbon monoxide. H 2 S is noticeable initially by its rotten egg smell, but the gas can deaden senses making it difficult for workers to detect without a gas monitor.

Veriforce CEO Colby Lane and Chris Detillier, senior safety analyst with Veriforce, were guests on The POWER Podcast. Veriforce is a leading provider of software and services that enhance workforce and community safety. Among its offerings is a training course called H 2 S Clear, which provides students with life-saving information while meeting the compliance requirements of ANSI/ASSP standards.

“[H 2 S is] extremely toxic. As little as 700 parts per million can cause someone to immediately collapse, and they can die from it,” Detillier said. “So, it is very important to have a good training program in place.”

Lane explained that Veriforce’s training model essentially credentials and accredits instructors. Then, those instructors provide the training to actual workers.

Detillier said he’s received a lot of positive feedback every time he’s taught a “train-the-trainer” class for H 2 S Clear. “We’ve had guys that have been in the industry for years—some of them who have previously been through H 2 S training—and after class would tell me how much that they learned from the class and appreciate the content that we have in there.”

