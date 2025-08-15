Texas Solar Projects Move Forward Under New Leadership

OCI Energy and Sabanci Renewables jointly announced the successful closing of the sale of Project Lucky 7 Solar, a 100-MWac/130-MWdc installation located in Hopkins County, Texas, within the ERCOT-North market. The companies on August 15 said the project, which was developed by OCI Energy, will now move forward to construction and operation under the leadership of Sabanci Renewables. In July, OCI Energy sold Project Pepper to Sabanci Renewables. That installation is a 120-MWac/156-MWdc solar project in McLennan County.

Lucky 7 Solar, which spans about 745 acres, is expected to reach commercial operation in 2027. Executives celebrated the agreement during a contract signing ceremony at OCI Energy’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

“Our expanding collaboration with Sabanci Renewables reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering high-impact, long-lasting clean energy projects that strengthen grid security and support power market affordability” said Sabah Bayatli, president of OCI Energy. “We’re proud to hand off Project Lucky 7 and excited to see them carry it forward to construction and ultimately to commercial operation. Our shared vision makes Sabanci an ideal partner for advancing clean energy in Texas.”

“At Sabanci Renewables, we remain focused on creating long-term value in line with our Bridge to a Better Future vision while expanding our renewable energy investments in the United States. Project Lucky 7 marks another significant step in delivering clean and reliable energy,” said Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, CEO of Sabanci Renewables. “The acquisition aligns with Sabanci Group’s 100-year legacy of responsible growth and long-term value creation. We sincerely appreciate the OCI Energy team’s professionalism and collaborative spirit throughout this process. Their dedication and shared vision have been important to the success of this transaction, and we look forward to continuing our partnership. The next step is to bring the project into commercial operation in 2027, contributing to the region’s energy needs.”

In addition to the closing, OCI Energy and Sabanci Renewables agreed to explore future project opportunities together, with both companies expressing mutual interest in developing and delivering energy solutions that are secure, reliable, and affordable.

Sabanci Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Turkey’s leading holding companies. It operates in various sectors including banking, digital, energy, financial services, material technologies and mobility solutions through its subsidiaries and affiliates. Sabanci Renewables is targeting to establish 3 GW of renewable energy in operation in the U.S. by the end of 2030.

OCI Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. OCI Energy has a diverse nationwide portfolio of projects, and is targeting up to 10 GW of capacity by 2028.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for OCI Energy.