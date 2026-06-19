Soltec Touts PFE-Compliant Certification for Solar Trackers

Soltec has announced that it is now able to provide PFE-compliant certification for its U.S. SFOne and SF7 series 1P and 2P trackers, reinforcing the company’s ability to support utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. under the new regulatory and market conditions.

Soltec in the past year has been reorganizing its U.S. supply chain with a clear objective: to provide customers with a highly localized supply network capable of meeting the domestic content requirements applicable to the U.S. market. Since the end of last year, the company has been able to offer tracker solutions with 100% U.S. domestic content, aligned with U.S. Dept. of Treasury guidance. Soltec on June 17 said it is now also able to provide PFE-compliant certification for the relevant products within its U.S. tracker portfolio, following a compliance review process carried out with advisory support from KPMG.

“Our customers in the United States are already benefiting from a strong local supply chain that enables Soltec to offer tracker solutions with 100% U.S. content, fully aligned with PFE compliance requirements,” said Mariano Berges, CEO of Soltec. “By localizing its U.S. supply chain, Soltec helps customers pursue Made-in-USA tax benefits while improving cost competitiveness, delivery certainty and resilience against tariffs, freight volatility and broader geopolitical disruptions. The objective is to protect U.S. customers and provide greater execution certainty for their projects in an increasingly complex market environment.”

The certification covers Soltec’s PV trackers and key tracker components, including torque tubes, structural fasteners, drive systems, dampers, actuators, controllers and rails. This new milestone strengthens Soltec’s role in the U.S. solar market and reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the energy transition with proven tracker technology, localized supply capabilities and a flexible approach to project execution.

Soltec is a global solar tracker company with a strong track record in the U.S. solar market. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and with a distribution center in Houston, Texas, Soltec has been present in the U.S. since 2015. The company has delivered 3.2 GW of solar trackers across 20 states, working with leading EPCs and independent power producers.

—This content was provided by the communications team for Soltec.