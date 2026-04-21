Meta Secures Power From Noon Energy to Serve Data Centers

Ultra-long duration energy storage group Noon Energy announced an agreement with technology company Meta Platforms to reserve up to 1 GW/100 GWh of energy storage capacity. Noon on April 21 said the initial phase of the deal will be for a 25-MW/2.5-GWh project, set for completion by 2028.

Noon on Tuesday said it will deliver energy storage systems in subsequent phases after the first project is online. Meta said the agreement aligns with its strategy to accelerate the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which will use resources such as Noon’s storage technology to secure a reliable supply of energy from renewable energy resources. The companies said the deal “underscores the promise of Noon’s ultra-long duration energy storage for hyperscale applications.”

Noon said its modular, reversible solid oxide fuel cell 100-hour-plus energy storage systems allow energy to be stored and discharged for multi-day periods when intermittent renewables have low generation, providing 24/7 baseload clean energy. POWER looked at California-based Noon’s system at the Distributech event in San Diego, California, in February.

“Battery storage is crucial to securing stable energy for data centers, and Noon Energy’s 100+ hour solution enables the 24/7 power needed for the next generation of AI infrastructure,” said Aric Saunders, EVP of Commercialization for Noon Energy. Saunders told POWER, “We are excited for Noon Energy’s partnership with Meta to help provide firm, reliable power with Noon’s novel ultra-long duration energy storage system, a solution particularly well suited for data center applications.”

‘Actively Securing Stable Power’

“Our partnership with Meta is a monumental step toward realizing what we founded Noon to achieve,” said Chris Graves, co-founder and CEO of Noon Energy. “We’re partnering with a company that is actively securing stable power for the AI infrastructure of tomorrow, and Meta recognizes the promise in our 100+ hour ultra-long duration storage technology. Data centers stand as one of the best applications for Noon’s battery system, and we look forward to working with Meta on building production capacity and an ultra-LDES supply chain in the years ahead.”

“Bringing data centers online faster requires rapid deployment of reliable energy sources. Our agreement with Noon advances that goal with a storage technology that delivers grid resilience and firm power,” said Nat Sahlstrom, VP of Energy and Sustainability for Meta. Noon, founded in 2018, said it will soon begin work on the first project with Meta.

Noon’s technology for ultra-long-duration energy storage of 100-plus hours stores energy using abundant elements, such as carbon and oxygen, instead of lithium. Noon Energy has raised more than $45 million in venture capital and government grants from At One Ventures, Emerson Collective, Clean Energy Ventures, Aramco Ventures, Prime Impact Fund, Elemental Impact, Sabanci Climate Ventures, D3 Jubilee, the California Energy Commission, and others.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.