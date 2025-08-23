Pacifico Energy Building Massive Gas, Energy Storage Project to Serve Texas Data Centers

An energy infrastructure company said it’s moving forward with the GW Ranch project, an off-grid complex in Texas that will combine natural gas-fired generation and battery energy storage to provide nearly 7 GW of power in Pecos County. The campus, sited on more than 8,000 acres, is designed “to support hyperscale data centers and the next wave of artificial intelligence [AI] innovation,” Pacifico Energy said on August 20.

The group said the project, in development since early last year, will bring its first gigawatt of generation online in 2028. The company, with U.S. operations based in California and Texas, said its “off-grid approach removes reliance on the electricity grid, responsibly delivering unmatched speed-to-deployment with direct control over energy supply, and ‘five nines’ of reliability for digital infrastructure operators.

“GW Ranch isn’t just about scale—it’s about certainty,” said Constantyn Gieskes, vice president at Pacifico Energy. “Every aspect of the project has been designed to solve problems with the status quo in data center development. By building off-grid and working hand-in-hand with local officials, we’re delivering the speed, reliability, and responsible development that our customers and communities both demand.”

Project’s Full Power Set for 2030

Pacifico Energy said the full 5 GW of gas-fired power will be available in 2030. The company said permitting has begun with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and added that the project is supported by Pecos County officials. Pacifico said the GW Ranch design includes dual gas pipeline connections. It will be built in a modular design to enable scaling, and will feature advanced emissions-control technology to reduce its environmental impact.

“Pecos County’s continued effort to diversify the local economy directly aligns with the development of GW Ranch. The minimal impact of an off-grid data center will increase the county tax base, create new jobs, and have an overall positive impact on our county while conserving water and placing no constraints on local infrastructure,” said Remie Ramos, economic development director for Pecos County. “We look forward to helping GW Ranch expedite all processes to bring the project to fruition in the near future.”

The project will include 1.8 GW of battery energy storage, according to Pacifico. The company said the installation will be “fully independent from the ERCOT grid,” with “no impact on consumer prices or grid reliability.

“GW Ranch is a direct benefit to Pecos County’s growth, while meeting the growing demand of our nation’s data processing,” said Joe Shuster, Pecos County Judge. “We are excited to work with Pacifico Energy in the development of an off-grid project in Pecos County.”

Pacifico Energy is known for developing, building, financing and investing in microgrid and distributed generation energy projects. The company is developing several projects to support AI infrastructure, including the 456-MW Fort Spunky project in the Dallas area.

Pacifico Energy is the U.S. segment of the Pacifico Energy Group, which seeds and manages energy development companies around the world. Pacifico has active development and operations in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

