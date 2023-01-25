The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has rejected a request from California utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to extend the operating life of two reactors at the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, the last operating nuclear power facility in the state.

PG&E in October of last year had asked the NRC to resume consideration of an application, first submitted in 2009, to keep Diablo Canyon in operation. PG&E later withdrew that application after the utility in 2016 said it planned to close the nuclear plant.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers in September of last year had canceled the utility’s 2016 deal to close the facility due to the state’s energy crisis that has resulted in rolling blackouts in some areas in the past few years. Newsom has said the plant should continue to operate beyond its scheduled 2025 closure date to provide more time for the state to build additional, primarily renewable energy power generation facilities. That prompted PG&E to ask federal regulators to support keeping Diablo Canyon, which supplies about 9% of the state’s electricity, online.

‘Not Effective or Efficient’

The NRC on Jan. 24, though, said it would not resume consideration of the previous license extension plan. NRC staff said “it would not be effective or efficient” to start the review without updated information on the plant’s condition.

The NRC staff rejected the idea of going back in time to resume consideration of the previous license-extension plan, saying “resuming this review would not be consistent with … the Principles of Good Regulation” for the agency.

After the rejection, PG&E said it will submit a new application to renew the nuclear plant’s license for 20 years, the typical length of an operating extension, by the end of this year.

$1.1 Billion Grant from DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy in November of last year said it would allocate $1.1 billion to support PG&E’s efforts to keep the nuclear plant in operation.

The battle over the fate of Diablo Canyon has been ongoing for years. The plant’s two reactors came online in 1985 and 1986, respectively, and the facility has been California’s only operating nuclear power plant since the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was closed in 2013.

Environmentalists and anti-nuclear advocates decried last year’s decision by Newsom and state lawmakers to keep Diablo Canyon running. Newsom at one time had supported closing the plant, in part due to safety concerns over its location near earthquake faults between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

PG&E has continued to say the plant is safe, as has the NRC. The utility has, though, deferred maintenance at the plant in anticipation of its 2025 closure. There have not been any publicly disclosed estimates of the cost to keep the reactors running beyond that date.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).