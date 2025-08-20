Fullmark Energy Brings Another Energy Storage Project Online in California

A Midwest-based energy storage developer and independent power producer said it has brought the third project in a strategic collection of California energy storage facilities online. Fullmark Energy, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20 announced the start of commercial operation for the company’s 20-MW/40-MWh Ortega energy storage project in Lake Elsinore.

Fullmark on Wednesday said the Ortega project is part of the company’s Redwood Projects portfolio, which includes installations across Southern California.

“The successful completion of Ortega represents more than just another project coming online—it demonstrates our team’s ability to solve the complex challenges that are inherent in energy storage development,” said Chris McKissack, CEO of Fullmark Energy. “Each project in our Redwood portfolio has taught us valuable lessons that make us better developers and operators. Ortega specifically showcased how thoughtful development can address environmental concerns while delivering meaningful benefits to the local community.”

The company said the Ortega project exemplifies Fullmark Energy’s problem-solving approach to energy storage development. The project team worked through several challenges at the site, including developing an intricate interconnection design that satisfied landowner requirements. Fullmark also implemented a sensitive wetland conservation approach that met California Department of Fish & Wildlife standards.

Officials on Wednesday also said that in addition to meeting regulatory demands, the project delivered additional community value through water line upgrades for neighboring businesses, and upgraded the landscaping of what was called “a previously neglected site.”

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Fullmark Energy for the past year, providing erosion control and stormwater pollution prevention plan services across multiple large-scale renewable energy projects,” said Robert Rineer, PE, director of Operations and principal engineer at Active Engineering Services. “Their entire team—from accounting to project management—has been exceptional. They’ve made the collaboration seamless, integrating us smoothly into their workflow. We truly value the partnership and look forward to continuing our work together on future projects.”

The Ortega project joins two other operational facilities in Fullmark Energy’s Redwood Projects portfolio. The 20-MW/80-MWh Johanna energy storage system project in Santa Ana achieved commercial operations in 2021, and at the time was considered among the early utility-scale battery storage deployments in California. Fullmark’s 20-MW/40-MWh Desert-Carris project in Palm Springs entered service earlier this year.

The company said a fourth Fullmark project in the Redwood portfolio, the 65-MW/130-MWh San Jacinto facility in Banning, is nearing completion. The company said the Redwood Projects “represent 125 MW of energy storage capacity strategically distributed across Southern California, reducing single points of failure while strengthening revenue profiles through diversified offtake agreements. This portfolio approach enabled Fullmark Energy to secure consolidated financing, optimizing capital efficiency and creating greater overall value for investors and stakeholders.”

The Ortega project will participate in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market, providing grid services including energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, and resource adequacy.

Fullmark said the company has a 4-GW development pipeline across multiple U.S. markets, including additional projects in California, Texas, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.