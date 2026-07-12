Argo Infrastructure Partners Acquires Solar Portfolio from NuGen

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, an independent mid-market infrastructure investment manager, said it has acquired a commercial and industrial (C&I) solar portfolio from NuGen Capital Management, LLC. The deal announced July 9 includes a portfolio consisting of eight sites, with six in Massachusetts and two in New Jersey.

The acquisition of this established, operational solar portfolio continues Argo’s strategy of investing in long-duration, lower-risk, higher-quality infrastructure assets. This investment adds further scale to its existing C&I solar platform, which now comprises 196 sites and 270 MW of operating capacity, placing Argo among the larger owners of operating C&I solar assets in the U.S., according to the company.

“This investment represents another step in expanding Argo’s commercial and industrial solar platform, and we look forward to partnering with NuGen to support the performance of these assets,” said Michael Madia, managing director of Argo.

“Consistent with our past successes, Argo continues to focus on deploying capital in the compellingly large mid-market infrastructure space,” said Jason Zibarras, managing partner and founder of Argo.

“We are proud to have developed and operated this high-quality portfolio and are pleased to partner with Argo,” said David Milner, CEO and Founder of NuGen. “Argo’s long-term approach to infrastructure investing and demonstrated commitment to distributed generation make them a strong partner. We look forward to continuing to support their long-term performance as part of Argo’s growing C&I solar platform.”

Argo has a proven track record of investing in and managing essential infrastructure assets, utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and other long-duration infrastructure sectors. Since 2013, Argo has invested billions in high-quality infrastructure assets and businesses. This transaction marks Argo’s 21st investment and follows an agreement in April 2026 to acquire an electric transmission and distribution business from UGI Corporation for about $470 million.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for Argo Infrastructure Partners.