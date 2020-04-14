The crash in global oil prices, though a challenge for cash-strapped drillers and U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies, may provide an opportunity to move natural gas prices higher. Analysts in recent days have said higher gas prices could come as soon as next winter—some predict prices could more than double from recent lows of about $1.55/MMBtu, the lowest level in at least the past 20 years.

The coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices crashing as demand cratered. Natural gas prices slumped as warmer winter weather reduced U.S. gas demand for heating. Production continued to outpace demand, prompting a response from E&P companies, who in March announced across-the-board spending cuts.

Those companies adjusted their capital expenditure (CAPEX) outlooks and production guidance, including reducing drilling and idling rigs in U.S. shale plays.

Analysts from Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) in an April 13 note said the reduced supply of oil changes the outlook for natural gas, noting that “in our view, as the oil price collapse is set to drive 5.5 Bcf/d of supply declines” from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020, “putting the market 4-5 Bcf/d undersupplied heading into 2021.”

The TPH analysts said that with natural gas at $3MMBtu, “we expect gas producers to continue to show restraint, with just 1 Bcf/d of gas-directed growth expected, meaning demand destruction may ultimately be the required path to a balanced market.”

Enverus Energy, a data analytics company, also expects U.S. natural gas production will decline over the next several months. Enverus in its recent “The Dark Side of the Boom” report said gas output will drop through the rest of 2020, with the company’s analysts saying they expect gas production will “decline by over 6 Bcfd by December 2020 compared to 2019. This will cause the gas market to go from being long during the summer months to being very short by the winter 2020-21.”

Enverus forecasts that natural gas prices will exceed $4/MMBtu and could reach $4.50/MMBtu as early as next winter. “Longer term, natural gas prices are expected to average $2.80/MMBtu; this level allows gas production growth to meet expected demand gains,” Enverus said in the report.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, in its April Short-Term Energy Outlook said it too expects drilling activity to slow.

“In addition to this model-based drop, EIA assumes a further 15% reduction in activity on average in the second quarter of 2020 and a 12% reduction in the third quarter of 2020 to account for the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 on the level of drilling activity as many producers have already announced plans to reduce capital spending and drilling levels,” the EIA said.

And there’s another market force that could work in gas’ favor. The coronavirus’ disruption of supply chains for the renewable energy industry, along with labor shortages, is likely to slow the growth of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and energy storage. That could increase the reliance on natural gas for power generation, keeping more gas-fired peaker plants in operation.

The advent of power-to-gas (PtG) systems also could be a boon for natural gas. PtG is a process in which hydrogen and carbon dioxide from hydrocarbons such as natural gas are gathered separately, then combined through methanation to produce synthetic natural gas, a more carbon-neutral form of gas.