Siemens and Samsung C&T Partner to Drive Next-Generation Infrastructure Projects

The Global partnership agreement combines Samsung C&T’s EPC expertise with Siemens’ leading capabilities in digitalization, electrification, and automation

Collaboration to focus initially on six landmark infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Canada

Joint efforts to deliver differentiated, customer-centric solutions in airports, hospitals, buildings and data centers

The partnership enables a unified “ONE Tech Company” approach, integrating both companies’ strengths in Smart Infrastructure, Digital Industries and EPC project delivery

Siemens and Samsung C&T Corporation, Engineering & Construction Group (“Samsung C&T”) have entered a strategic and long-term partnership. Grounded in mutual trust and complementary capabilities, the agreement aims to combine Samsung C&T’s global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise with Siemens’ advanced technologies in automation, digitalization, electrification, and integrated infrastructure intelligence. It underscores both companies’ commitment to jointly exploring, assessing, and executing transformative infrastructure opportunities worldwide.

The parties will seek to generate differentiated, customer-centered value propositions tailored to evolving market needs and individual project requirements, while enhancing both companies’ competitiveness and market reach through early and collaborative engagement in global infrastructure opportunities.

A shared vision for future-ready infrastructure

As part of the initial collaboration, Samsung C&T and Siemens identified next-generation infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia, Canada and Thailand as first focus areas. These projects span key infrastructure sectors, including airports, hospitals, data centers and buildings, and pave the way for joint innovation and delivery excellence.

Through a ‘ONE Tech Company’ approach, Siemens will bring together its full Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries portfolio, encompassing Building X, Electrification X, Gridscale X, prefabricated e-houses, Industrial Metaverse applications, and blue GIS technologies. Combined, they have the power to optimize design, efficiency and performance across selected projects.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine how next-generation infrastructure is designed and delivered,” said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification & Automation at Siemens. “By combining Siemens’ integrated technology portfolio with Samsung C&T’s proven EPC expertise, we are shaping the future of sustainable and digital infrastructure that truly meets the evolving needs of our global customers.”

Hojin Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate New Business at Samsung C&T Corporation, added: “This collaboration with Siemens reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we will deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure solutions – bringing tangible value to our customers and communities around the world.”

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions, and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. To protect this journey, we foster holistic cybersecurity to ensure secure and reliable operations. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2025, the business had around 79,400 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group is a global company renowned for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise in large-scale projects and has 50 years of experience operating throughout the world. The Group focuses on three key areas: commercial and residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and plant construction. Its landmark projects include the Burj Khalifa in the UAE, the Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia, and the 5,600MW Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE.

With its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, Samsung C&T is currently moving forward to building a future beyond its construction business by offering various technologies and solutions to achieve a sustainable future. The Group’s future growth areas include eco-friendly energy solutions, platform services, and AI-related infrastructures like data centers.