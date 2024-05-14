Siemens Collaborating With Kontrolmatik, Pomega on Battery Engineering

The market for customizable, scalable, turnkey energy storage solutions continues to evolve, as companies look at providing systems that will work from an individual application level all the way to grid and utility-scale deployment.

Kontrolmatik, an Istanbul, Turkey-headquartered systems integrator and global engineering, procurement, and construction leader in power generation, transmission, and distribution, and its U.S.-based subsidiary Pomega Energy, a battery manufacturer, on May 14 announced an engineering alliance with Siemens. The global collaboration is focused on building a sustainable battery ecosystem to enable the transition to a decarbonized energy system, as Pomega Energy Storage Technologies USA and Kontrolmatik USA ramp up their energy storage operations in North America.

“The collaboration with Siemens provides Kontrolmatik the opportunity to establish our two companies as engineering, integration, and software collaborators. In return, Kontrolmatik and Pomega have offered to help standardize Siemens automation equipment and software solutions. Kontrolmatik and Pomega continuously look for opportunities to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, and working with Siemens is to our continued success,” said Saim Hacıağaoğlu, deputy general manager with Pomega Energy Storage Technologies.

The collaboration will expand the global reach of all three companies and further their efforts in sustainable energy storage. As Siemens continues to help companies ramp up battery manufacturing in the U.S. with their end-to-end technology, from supply chain to recycling to reuse, they look forward to collaborating with strong industry partners. Kontrolmatik and Pomega will standardize the use of Siemens solutions with full ongoing support and optimization, particularly for Pomega’s first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery factory in Turkey.

“I am thrilled to express my enthusiasm and optimism about the exciting collaboration between Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega,” said Jefi Bardavit, account manager at Siemens Digital Industries.“The prospect of forging a global alliance is truly inspiring and marks a significant milestone in our partnership, symbolizing a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.”

Bardavit added, “The synergy between Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega is poised to redefine industry standards and create transformative solutions. Together, we are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the fields we serve. This alliance aligns with our shared values and goals and reinforces our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients worldwide. I am eager to witness our positive impact and look forward to a future of continued success and growth.”

The three companies also have an alliance with the University of South Carolina (USC), focused on education, workforce, and research. Pomega is building a pilot battery production line in South Carolina featuring Siemens’ automation and software solutions, scheduled for completion at the end of this year. Through Siemens’ collaboration with academia, they have donated much of the software at USC.

William E. Mustain, Ph.D., associate dean for Research and professor of Chemical Engineering at the school, said, “USC is in the middle of a significant expansion of its battery pilot manufacturing and testing capabilities—built on 30 years of investment and research in batteries. Realizing a facility that we are designing requires partners who share your vision and bring their unique skills to the project, we believe we have found the right partners for success with Siemens, Kontrolmatik, and Pomega.”

Mustain added, “This team’s combined business, science, and technology experience creates something where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, forming a strong foundation to drive a sustainable education, innovation, and business model for our state. Siemens strongly supports students here at USC and has demonstrated their commitment to education. The resources they provide related to digital design and operation allow our students to be ready on day one after graduation to contribute to the energy community.”

The market for batteries and sustainable energy solutions is growing rapidly, as there is a need for the decarbonization of transportation and energy systems enabled through a highly sustainable value chain for batteries. Siemens and Kontrolmatik plan to work together to expand the U.S. battery energy storage industry with customized end-to-end solutions made in the U.S. Pomega’s PΩCenter in South Carolina will be one of the first facilities in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to LFP solutions for utility and residential battery storage.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by a public relations firm representing Kontrolmatik.