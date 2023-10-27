Off-grid projects with battery energy storage systems (BESSs) are revolutionizing the energy landscape, providing reliable power solutions in remote locations while promoting sustainability. Off-grid BESS technology is beginning to grow in demand, as it offers a plethora of benefits to customers seeking energy independence through its role in managing power supply and demand.

In remote locations with limited grid access, maintaining a stable power output becomes challenging due to the unpredictable nature of renewable energy generation. This is where the BESS shines, effectively managing energy supply and demand. BESS solutions help to ensure reliable and stable power output, and play a crucial role in maintaining the flow of energy in off-grid applications.

In general, there are several BESS-centered applications for remote areas. It could be split into pure off-grid and on-and-off grid situations. If the area has no grid coverage at all, the BESS is used in a pure off-grid situation. There are two main solutions for this scenario.

The first scenario would be using a BESS to optimize the efficiency of traditional power generators. For example, diesel generators have relatively low efficiency, typically ranging from 30% to 40%, and can even reach about 10% under partial load. By combining a BESS with traditional generators, the generators can run at the best point of power performance while charging the batteries to improve their efficiency. When full-capacity output is not needed, the BESS can take over the power supply, avoiding the inefficient operation of the generators at low loads, thus saving energy and reducing carbon emissions.

The second scenario would be integrating a BESS with renewable energy generation and diesel generators as backup. In areas that are abundant in renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, a BESS can be combined with renewable energy generation (such as solar photovoltaic, wind power, etc.) to prioritize the use of renewable energy. Excess energy generated by renewables can be used to charge the BESS, and diesel generators can serve as backup power sources to be used when the combination of the BESS plus renewable energy is insufficient or during emergencies. In some regions with abundant solar energy, traditional generators can be completely out of the picture.

If the area still has grid coverage but with an unstable grid situation, the above two solutions can serve as supplements to the grid or complete replacements. When used as grid supplements, the grid’s output remains the main power source, making it an on-and-off grid application.

Successful off-grid BESS technology optimizes fuel consumption and maintenance, seamlessly integrating renewable energy sources for uninterrupted, quiet, and cost-effective electricity year-round. It is essential to consider factors like energy management, system sizing, the state-of-charge (SoC), fault detection, and monitoring aspects to ensure the proper maintenance and care of an off-grid operation.

Due to the advanced power electronics embarked on the PCS (Power Conversion System) construction, the BESS is very helpful to correct the power factor of the circuit, with this feature being used in on-grid applications and isolated systems. Another advanced feature of the BESS is the fast response when the system has spinning machines, such as generators. The BESS is ready to respond when a “step” variation in load demand happens, correcting the frequency and/or the voltage level of the circuit in a fraction of a second.

TROES is an energy storage company that specializes in off-grid technology centered around BESSs. The company provides comprehensive solutions with safety certifications and optimization processes for customers. TROES has successfully completed various off-grid projects in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, incorporating a range of key technologies. These technologies include propane operation optimization integrated with BESSs, diesel, BESS and solar integrated operation, hydrogen fuel cell optimization integrated with BESSs, and more.

Developed by utilizing optimized operation algorithms to minimize fuel consumption, balancing battery system longevity and efficiency while reducing fuel and maintenance costs, generator back-feed prevention technology, autonomous operation software, unmanned monitoring, and automatic operation, the technology developed by TROES remains cutting-edge and innovative. By efficiently managing energy supply and demand, preserving battery life, and enhancing user experience, TROES offers reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly off-grid microgrid solutions.

As the demand for energy independence continues to soar, companies like TROES lead the way in delivering advanced technology that optimizes power generation, reduces costs, and promotes sustainability. Embracing off-grid BESS technology unlocks the potential of remote locations, fostering resilience and paving the way toward a cleaner energy future.

To learn more about TROES’ off-grid technologies, visit: https://troescorp.com/off-grid-technologies/.

—This article was contributed to POWER by TROES.