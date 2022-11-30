Tuas Power Generation will upgrade two of the four operating turbines at a gas-fired power plant in Singapore, part of the company’s efforts to make the facility more efficient and support government efforts to decarbonize the country’s power generation sector.

Mitsubishi Power, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, on Nov. 30 said it received a contract from Tuas to complete the project on two of the four M701F gas turbines at the plant. Mitsubishi said the upgrade of the units, each with 360 MW of capacity, will help the Tuas facility cut its emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the two units by 16.9 kilo-tonnes annually.

The project is expected to be completed next year. The 1,440-MW Tuas plant, located in the southwestern part of Singapore, has operated four Mitsubishi turbines since 2001.

“Mitsubishi Power has not only supplied Tuas Power with power generation equipment, but also provides support under a long-term service agreement to ensure a high operating rate of its facilities, for stable and efficient power generation,” said Osamu Ono, managing director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific “We have developed a long-standing relationship with Tuas Power, and it is an honor to receive this contract, which plays an important role in Singapore’s clean power generation while enhancing the asset value of Tuas Power’s facilities.”

Mitsubishi said the upgrade will support a heat rate improvement by reducing the volume of cooling air, which allows for reduced carbon emissions.

Cheng Tin Swan, vice president and generation/plant manager for Tuas Power, said, “As one of Singapore’s leading power generation companies, we are dedicated to the country’s decarbonization efforts, and this gas turbine upgrade marks another step in our journey of innovation and sustainability. This upgrade will enable us to generate power while reducing emissions, yet without compromising the energy supply at our power plant.” Swan said the project should “help us achieve high levels of energy efficiency improvements.”

