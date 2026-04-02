Aggreko Signs PPA with Mining Group for Hybrid Power Facility in Australia

Aggreko has finalized a landmark power purchase agreement (PPA) with international mining company Harmony Gold for the Eva Copper Mine Project in Northwest Queensland, Australia. The PPA announced April 2 supports development of Australia’s largest off-grid renewable hybrid power facility.

The PPA, which has a minimum term of 15 years, will see Aggreko build, own, and operate the renewable hybrid power site. It will supply energy to support the construction and operation of Harmony’s new copper mine.

Aggreko said the facility will integrate low-emissions thermal generation with solar power and battery energy storage infrastructure. George Whyte, Aggreko AusPac managing director, said the project highlights Aggreko’s growing leadership in Australia’s hybrid and renewable energy landscape.

“This is a milestone for Aggreko and Australian mining,” said Whyte. “The scale of this renewable hybrid power station and the level of integration between solar, battery storage and thermal generation set a new benchmark for off-grid energy. Our long-term agreement reflects Aggreko’s commitment to partnering with industry to deliver innovative, lower emission energy solutions that are both commercially and operationally robust.”

Aggreko’s sustainability strategy is underpinned by two goals:

Net-zero emissions from facilities and operations by 2035.

30% reduction in the emissions intensity of energy solutions by 2030.

Aggreko said that owning and operating the site cements “the company’s position as a market-leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Australia’s resources sector.”

The Eva Copper Mine Project renewable hybrid power facility will include:

104-MVA thermal power facility with flexibility to scale.

118-MWp solar farm.

250-MWh battery energy storage system.

The companies also Thursday said they are working together ” to further increase renewable energy distribution over time, including potential wind integration and future connection to transmission infrastructure, ensuring the power solution remains flexible and evolves with the project’s long-term requirements.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.