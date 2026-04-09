Framatome Joins Four Utilities to Advance VVER 440 Nuclear Fuel Design

Longtime France-headquartered nuclear energy group Framatome and representatives from four utilities—ČEZ (Czech Republic), Fortum (Finland), MVM Paks NPP (Hungary), and Slovenské elektrárne (Slovakia)—have signed a contract to advance the development of Framatome’s 100% sovereign European VVER 440 fuel design.

Framatome on April 9 said the agreement signals a long-term cooperation with the utilities to secure the future diversification and fuel supply of the groups’ 440-MW VVER pressurized water reactors. The overall project is in its first phase, which includes design activities of the VVER 440 fuel assembly, known as VERA-440, and its associated transport container.

The plan will continue with a Lead Test Assembly (LTA) program, which will enable the fuel reloads licensing for the utilities’ nuclear power plants in Europe. Framatome on Thursday said this will be made possible “through an integrated and robust 100% European design and supply chain involving Framatome’s French and German fuel fabrication facilities.”

“Today we celebrate far more than a technical accomplishment—we celebrate a shared vision and a strong teamwork across borders,” said Grégoire Ponchon, CEO of Framatome. “I warmly congratulate all Framatome teams and extend my sincere gratitude to ČEZ, Fortum, MVM Paks NPP, and Slovenské elektrárne for the trust they have placed in Framatome. Their confidence has been essential in bringing this ambitious project to life. This agreement reflects our shared intention to work together over the long term, fostering continuous improvement, innovation, and operational excellence in nuclear fuel supply.”

“ČEZ Group has long focused on diversifying its nuclear fuel suppliers, which is a key priority for strengthening supply security, enhancing energy security, and ensuring the efficient operation of our power plants. Our participation in the development of a new fuel design for VVER 440 units operated at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant therefore represents a logical and strategically important next step,” said Bohdan Zronek, a member of the board of directors, and director of the Nuclear Division of ČEZ Group.

Petra Lundström, executive vice president responsible for Fortum’s nuclear operations, said, “Security of energy supply is a strategic priority for us at Fortum. Diversifying the entire nuclear fuel value chain strengthens our ability to supply electricity reliably to our customers. It is great that we can now, through European cooperation, develop a solution that benefits several companies at the same time and can enhance energy security in many European countries.”

“MVM Paks Nuclear Power Plant plans responsibly for the long term and is preparing a further extension of the operating life of its active units. An essential part of this work is to anticipate the conditions of our operation for decades and ensure them in fuel procurement as well,” said Péter János Horváth, CEO of MVM Paks NPP. “Preserving and strengthening energy sovereignty, guaranteeing the security of supply and maintaining environmentally friendly, clean electricity production are of key importance for Hungary, to which the newly signed agreement also significantly contributes.”

Framatome and 17 stakeholders, including these four European VVER utilities, have been working on the development of this new VVER fuel technology, including within the framework of the Framatome Safe and Alternative VVER European Project—known as SAVE—funded under the Euratom Research and Training Programme by the European Union.

“Nuclear power is a pillar of the energy security for Slovakia and all of Europe. If this pillar is to be strong on long-term basis, we must have control over one of the most important inputs, namely nuclear fuel,” said Branislav Strýček, chairman of board of directors and CEO of Slovenské elektrárne. “Long-term safe operation of nuclear power plants requires a stable and diversified fuel chain. Involvement of Slovenské elektrárne in the development of European fuel for VVER 440 reactors is a logical step in the management of these technological and contractor-related risks. This project facilitates the operation predictability and improves the resilience of nuclear power industry within the European Union.”

Nineteen VVER reactors are currently in operation in the European Union, including 15 VVER 440-MW reactors in the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, and Slovakia. Framatome plans to manufacture its first own-design lead fuel assemblies starting in 2028.

Lionel Gaiffe, senior executive vice president of the Fuel Business Unit at Framatome, said, “This milestone for Europe’s energy future reflects our commitment to supporting both the nuclear industry and the energy policies of the European countries operating VVER reactors. Framatome is the only fuel supplier able to guarantee a 100% sovereign European technology.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.