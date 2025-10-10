Enchanted Rock Introduces ERT500 and RockBlock Advanced Onsite Power Generation Technologies

Enchanted Rock, the recognized leader in power resiliency, recently unveiled its next-generation dispatchable natural gas systems built to help critical industries secure the power they need with greater uptime, faster deployment, and utility-grade power. The new lineup includes modular RockBlock units, available from 1.5 to 3.5 MW with standard one-for-one diesel replacement capability and optional N+1 redundancy, and the new 500 kW ERT500 generator models—all designed to meet rising operational and sustainability demands. With a proven combined reliability of 99.999%, Enchanted Rock continues to set the standard for onsite power generation.

“For decades, diesel was the default backup system, but that era is ending,” said Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer at Enchanted Rock. “The ERT500 and RockBlock give customers cleaner, quieter onsite power with flexible demand-response, supporting both their operations and their communities. Fueled by underground natural gas, they offer reliable performance for a future that demands resilience and responsibility.”

Designed for data centers and other mission critical applications, the RockBlock series replaces large diesel generators with up to double the power density. With a footprint of 5.6 kW per square foot, the 2.5-MW RockBlock achieves nearly double the density of a 2.5-MW diesel unit at 2.9 kW per square foot. Built-in redundancy with the Reliability+ feature allows RockBlock to operate with a percentage of its power held in reserve, delivering reliable performance during unexpected demand or routine maintenance without oversizing site capacity. The system integrates with 480V infrastructure, requiring no changes to existing infrastructure.

The ERT500 natural gas generator is the next evolution of Enchanted Rock’s proven platform, meeting or exceeding industry standards on key attributes such as power density, start time, transient management, and emissions. For example, it outperforms typical diesel generators by surpassing ISO 8528-5 G3 step-load requirements, delivering faster, more stable response to sudden load changes. With 500 kW ESP and 450 kW LTP/PRP in a compact 10′ x 8′ footprint, the ERT500 combines modular scalability and flexible operating modes with ultra-low emissions. Integrated GraniteEcosystem™ controls collect 10x more data than previous models, enabling predictive maintenance and enhancing long-term reliability.

The ERT500 and RockBlock are offered in two models: a standard low-emissions unit and an advanced CARB-DG emissions compliant version for deployment in the most stringent air quality regions. Delivering up to 99% cleaner emissions than diesel, these systems enable facilities to maximize installed capacity and run hours without triggering costly and complex Title V air permits.

Additionally, the new models offer an Advanced Generator Power (AGP) rating. The AGP is the maximum power which a generating set is capable of delivering while supplying a variable or continuous electrical load during unlimited run hours. With this, Enchanted Rock will be able to dynamically adjust maintenance intervals based on load and duty cycles, while also allowing for prolonged operation at load in parallel with a utility.

In addition to performance gains, the ERT500 and RockBlock systems are built with both operational convenience and community impact in mind. A unique vertical radiator air flow and emissions exhaust design reduces clearance needs and delivering natural gas via existing underground infrastructure eliminates diesel refueling challenges. Quieter operation reduces community noise complaints, while lower emissions remove runtime restrictions often faced by diesel-based generators.

All systems are supported by Enchanted Rock’s 24/7 staffed remote monitoring microgrid control center and predictive maintenance programs. Customers also benefit from the company’s vertically integrated services, combining technical expertise, custom engineering, turnkey installation and long-term service and monitoring.

By delivering fault-tolerant, dispatchable onsite generation that advances both operational continuity and sustainability objectives, Enchanted Rock continues to redefine the future of resilient onsite backup power.

—For more information, visit www.enchantedrock.com/block and www.enchantedrock.com/ERT500.