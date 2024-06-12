Deloitte Report Details Intersection of Decarbonization With DER Adoption

Deloitte, a group providing a variety of services for business and industry, in a new report published June 12 notes the importance of distributed energy resources (DERs) to the future of power generation and consumption. The report, titled “DERstribution Transformation: Harnessing the power of the household to meet utility decarbonization and affordability goals,” says that “Peak electricity demand could more than double by 2035 in a decarbonized grid scenario.”

The report says, “Residential distributed energy resources can help utilities equitably gain clean capacity and improve resiliency, while putting downward pressure on rates.”

Deloitte provided POWER with key takeaways from its research.

DERs will use clean energy to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2035, meeting the ambitious climate goals of the Biden administration.

DERs will require utilities to collaborate more closely with customers and businesses as energy generation becomes bi-directional.

Utilities can leverage unprecedented federal funding to build resilient DERstribution capabilities; consumers will be offered rebates and incentives in 2024 to support DERs and clean energy.

Technology is critical for DERs success. Advanced metering infrastructure, smart appliances, and a grid capable of handling bi-directional power flows is imperative for DERs to match clean energy supply and demand.

Click here for access to the report.

—POWER edited this content, which was provided by Brodeur Partners, a communications group representing Deloitte.