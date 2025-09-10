AZZO Announces Launch of Standardized, Scalable Microgrid Solutions

AZZO, a global leader in energy integration and management technologies, announced the launch of a new offering of standardized, scalable microgrid solutions for the U.S. commercial and industrial market. This initiative is supported by Schneider Electric, whose EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex platform forms the foundation of the solution.

The offering, announced September 9 at the RE+ 2025 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, combines Schneider Electric’s pre-engineered microgrid architecture with AZZO’s EnergyX IoT integration and lifecycle services to deliver rapid-to-deploy, resilient microgrids that enhance sustainability, reduce energy costs, and ensure energy resilience for customers nationwide.

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex provides a validated, modular architecture that accelerates the design-to-commissioning process for microgrids. AZZO’s EnergyX platform complements this with a robust IoT framework that connects distributed energy resources (DERs), meters, controllers and enterprise platforms. Together, the solution enables fleet-wide monitoring, secure remote access and advanced analytics for orchestration, and vendor-agnostic DER optimization with resilience enablement.

Key benefits of product include:

Speed and Scale: Rapid deployment using pre-engineered switchgear and configurable control software.

Resilience: Seamless transition between grid and onsite generation ensures reliable energy supply during outages.

Sustainability: Optimized use of renewable resources and reduced carbon footprint.

Integration: Unified cloud-based monitoring and management across all DERs.

Expert Support: Full lifecycle services including commissioning, cybersecurity, and fleet management.

“EnergyX empowers organizations to unify, secure, and optimize their microgrids,” said Jason Heindel, director of Solutions & Strategy at AZZO. “By integrating Schneider Electric’s Microgrid Flex platform, we’re delivering a complete package of technology and services that can transform how American businesses approach clean and reliable energy.”

Samantha Childress, microgrid partner and strategy director at Schneider Electric, said, “AZZO’s EnergyX platform and integration expertise are a powerful complement to our Microgrid Flex architecture. We’re proud to support this initiative, which helps accelerate the deployment of standardized, cost-effective microgrids that advance sustainability and resilience for U.S. businesses.”

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by the media relations team for AZZO and Schneider Electric.