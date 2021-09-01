Heat exchangers are at the heart of many critical industrial systems. From power plants to industrial chemical plants and everything in between, the heat exchanger in all its forms is a critical aspect of heat management systems. Therefore, organizations must take heat exchanger maintenance extremely seriously. A heat exchanger failure can be a potentially deadly event due to risks of fire and explosions. Proper maintenance is essential in making sure that your heat exchanger is functioning properly and efficiently.

What are the most common types of heat exchanger failure?

True or false: Various marine growths or deposits can leave a film or coating on the surfaces of heat transfer tubes that restricts heat flow.

True or false: Pitting corrosion only occurs in ferrous metals, not nonferrous metals.