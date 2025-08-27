TWAICE, Fullmark Energy Partner on California Energy Storage Projects

Germany-based TWAICE, a provider of predictive analytics software for battery energy storage systems (BESS), has announced a three-year partnership with independent power producer Fullmark Energy. TWAICE on August 27 said its Battery Storage Analytics platform will support four energy storage installations operated by Fullmark in Southern California.

The sites will have a total capacity of 290 MWh when complete. This new partnership adds to a growing portfolio of large-scale storage assets operated with TWAICE analytics across CAISO, the California grid operator, and other major U.S. power markets.

Fullmark is currently using TWAICE Battery Storage Analytics at the company’s 20-MW/80-MWh Johanna BESS facility in Santa Ana, California. Fullmark will connect TWAICE to three additional sites, ranging from 40 MWh to 130 MWh, as the locations enter commercial operation.

“We are excited to partner with Fullmark Energy in one of North America’s most critical energy markets,” said Lennart Hinrichs, executive vice President and general manager Americas at TWAICE. “Fullmark’s Southern California projects will play a vital role in ensuring grid reliability for the state. Our analytics enables Fullmark to run at peak performance while staying fully compliant with CAISO standards. We look forward to expanding our collaboration across Fullmark sites as they continue to set the standard as a leading independent power producer.”

TWAICE Battery Storage Analytics turns raw data from Fullmark’s storage systems into actionable insights for engineers and asset managers. Instead of reconciling data from multiple systems and manually chasing down performance issues, teams get accurate state of charge (SoC) calculations, fleetwide monitoring, and clear recommendations, including pinpointing the causes of stranded energy to boost availability and revenue.

“Gathering and analyzing the data needed to truly understand our energy storage assets is a significant undertaking,” said Chris Swanson, director of Performance Engineering at Fullmark Energy. “With TWAICE, one person can manage an entire BESS while meeting CAISO power delivery requirements with an accurate SoC.”

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by TWAICE.