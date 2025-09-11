Honeywell Introduces New BESS for C&I Applications

Honeywell announced the company is supporting the commercial and industrial sector with the group’s Ionic Modular All-in-One, a compact, end-to-end battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for the commercial and industrial segments.

The Ionic combines flexible battery storage with Honeywell’s advanced control system. The new BESS, announced September 10 and featured at the RE+ 2025 event this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, helps optimize energy costs, along with absorbing fluctuations in energy demand to ensure grid stability. The equipment also provides backup power when needed.

The Ionic Control and Energy Management system is fully integrated into the all-in-one modular BESS, providing analytic tools that deliver advanced control and customization onsite. The advanced control software also incorporates industry-standard ISA Secure 2 cybersecurity, ensuring protection for users and mitigating vulnerabilities for potential network cyber threats.

“Today organizations of all sizes are under increasing pressure to use energy more effectively while simultaneously ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness,” said Jim Masso, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “Honeywell Ionic enables businesses to navigate these challenges while meeting their energy goals by delivering a complete energy automation system built on the latest lithium-ion technology. Adopting autonomous solutions can be crucial for companies to manage energy costs, better integrate renewables and ultimately optimize energy consumption.”

Honeywell Ionic features a flexible modular system and a self-contained lithium-ion battery enclosure. The new, smaller enclosure enables it to offer a range of power storage options from 250 kWh up to 5 MWh to bring energy storage scalability to more commercial and industrial settings.

Customers can choose from fully integrated onsite energy storage systems to tailored agreements that are controlled by Honeywell through its Remote Operations Center.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Honeywell.