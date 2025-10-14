The Planet Group Will Spotlight Energy Staffing Expertise at Experience Power 2025

As energy demands evolve, The Planet Group (Planet) is helping the industry keep pace by connecting utilities, EPC firms, and infrastructure leaders with the skilled professionals who power progress. The company will sponsor and attend Experience Power in Denver, Colorado, this October, where it will showcase its deep experience in energy, engineering, and utilities staffing—and its commitment to supporting the future of the power industry.

With more than 15 years of specialized experience and a national delivery model, Planet has become a trusted partner to organizations navigating growth, modernization, and workforce transformation.

“It’s an exciting time for the power industry,” said Michelle Marion, Vice President of Recruiting at The Planet Group. “I’ve spent 25 years supporting it. From renewables to nuclear, data centers to combined cycle plants, this industry is constantly innovating. And we’re proud to connect the talent that drives it all.”

The Planet Group is a proud sponsor of Experience Power’s Celebrating Women In Power event Thursday, Oct. 30, in the exhibitors’ hall. You can find Planet at booth 101 throughout the entirety of the event. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, meet the team, and learn more about the company’s high-performance approach to talent and staffing.

Learn more about The Planet Group’s expertise in the energy sector and beyond:

About The Planet Group: The Planet Group is a global professional services firm delivering strategic staffing and advisory solutions. We operate at the intersection of talent and transformation—connecting the right people with the right opportunities in the areas of technology, engineering, accounting & finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., The Planet Group operates with a global reach and a performance-first mindset. We partner with clients to move fast, stay agile, and drive measurable results—connecting the right talent with the right opportunity to fuel transformation and growth.

We’re more than service providers, we’re catalysts. We make the stars align.

