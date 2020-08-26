POWER has announced the decision to hold the ELECTRIC POWER Conference and Exhibition virtually, September 28–October 1, 2020, to safely bring the power community together, expand the event, and transition to a new name.

HOUSTON, Texas, August 26, 2020 – With the health and safety of all participants and stakeholders as the number one priority, POWER has made the decision to transition the 2020 ELECTRIC POWER Conference and Exhibition to a virtual event to comply with CDC and government regulations around the novel coronavirus. It will be held online September 28–October 1, 2020, and the conference management team is hard at work creating an interactive, engaging, and meaningful experience that will benefit all involved, whether attendee, speaker, exhibitor, or sponsor.

“The change to virtual provides the opportunity to expand our event and transition into a new name, Experience POWER,” stated John Rockwell, show director for ELECTRIC POWER. “The change in name is part of our broader plan making our upcoming events more valuable, more connected, and in line with the needs of the power industry.” He further commented, “The decision to transition this year’s event to a virtual platform was necessary as the pandemic remains a fluid situation, and we recognize the need to bring the power community together in 2020 as other events either cancel or postpone until 2021.”

About Experience POWER:

Experience POWER is the only event that draws more power generators than any other and helps improve power plant profitability, performance, and efficiency through high-level content, products, and services that deliver solutions to current challenges facing the power generation industry. For more information, go to www.experience-power.com.