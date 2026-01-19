NKT Secures €2 Billion in Contracts for Scottish HVDC Transmission Links

NKT has finalized contracts with SSEN Transmission for two high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission links in Scotland, the company announced January 19. The projects, valued at approximately €2 billion combined, represent the largest contract award in SSEN Transmission’s history.

The Danish cable manufacturer will deliver turnkey 525-kV HVDC power cable systems for the Western Isles and Spittal to Peterhead transmission links, which form part of SSEN Transmission’s “Pathway to 2030” investment program to upgrade electricity transmission infrastructure across northern Scotland. The scope includes design, production, and installation of both onshore and offshore cable systems.

The Western Isles link will span approximately 170 kilometers (km) with a transmission capacity of 1.8 GW, while the Spittal to Peterhead connection will cover roughly 210 km and deliver 2.0 GW of capacity. Both projects are expected to be commissioned in 2030.

“This milestone reinforces our strong position in the UK market and reflects our commitment to strengthen the cable infrastructure supporting the region’s transition to renewable energy,” said Claes Westerlind, NKT’s president and CEO.

The contract value increased from initial 2023 estimates due to higher raw material costs and the inclusion of full project scope, including cable installation confirmed during the initial project phase. NKT noted it will expand its corporate footprint in the UK through local job creation and partnerships with domestic suppliers.

Sandy Mactaggart, SSEN Transmission’s director of Offshore Delivery, called the contracts “a major step in delivering the subsea links needed to unlock Scotland’s clean energy potential.”